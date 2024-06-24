Perthshire commercial producer to judge Borderway Agri Expo

Perthshire commercial calf producer Craig Robertson of Newton of Logierait has been announced as a judge at this year’s Borderway Agri Expo at Carlisle in November.

The event, which takes place at Borderway Mart on Friday November 1, will see Craig judge the baby beef classes and young handlers classes.

Along with his father John, the family’s primary focus is breeding top-quality commercial calves and running a flock of almost 700 breeding ewes.

Many of the family’s calves have been sold for premium prices, some at five-figure prices, which have gone on to win prestigious events for their new owners.

Craig has an understandable passion for supporting the next generation of farmers.

He said: “It is great to see the next generation coming on and encouraging them and keeping them in the industry is crucial.

“I know from recent shows I have attended the huge amount of time, effort, and commitment these young people put into showing stock. It is a joy to see them.”

Other judges for cattle include William Smith from County Meath in Ireland, and Steven Wilson from Cumbria, for sheep.

The Mule classes will be judged by Welsh sheep farmer and breeder Brian Davies.