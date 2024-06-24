Perthshire commercial producer to judge Borderway Agri Expo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Perthshire commercial producer to judge Borderway Agri Expo

Craig Robertson runs a successful commercial cattle enterprise at Newton of Logierait, near Pitlochry.

By Katrina Macarthur
Craig Robertson will judge the baby beef and young handlers classes at the event in November.
Craig Robertson will judge the baby beef and young handlers classes at the event in November.

Perthshire commercial calf producer Craig Robertson of Newton of Logierait has been announced as a judge at this year’s Borderway Agri Expo at Carlisle in November.

The event, which takes place at Borderway Mart on Friday November 1, will see Craig judge the baby beef classes and young handlers classes.

Along with his father John, the family’s primary focus is breeding top-quality commercial calves and running a flock of almost 700 breeding ewes.

Many of the family’s calves have been sold for premium prices, some at five-figure prices, which have gone on to win prestigious events for their new owners.

Craig has an understandable passion for supporting the next generation of farmers.

He said: “It is great to see the next generation coming on and encouraging them and keeping them in the industry is crucial.

“I know from recent shows I have attended the huge amount of time, effort, and commitment these young people put into showing stock. It is a joy to see them.”

Other judges for cattle include William Smith from County Meath in Ireland, and Steven Wilson from Cumbria, for sheep.

The Mule classes will be judged by Welsh sheep farmer and breeder Brian Davies.

More from Farming

General ticket sales for the 2024 event were up 2.5% on last year.
RHS 2024 welcomes more than 220,000 showgoers and 6,000 livestock
Supreme beef winners with Annick Ginger's Lucia were the Simmers team, from left, Philip Simmers, Darren Davidson, Reece Simmers, Andrew Simmers, with bull calf Backmuir Pompeii 23, and Symon Simmers.
Simmers family win overall beef championship at Royal Highland Show
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. The 12 finalists in the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco steak competition, with joint winners John Troup and Brian Grubb, front centre. Picture shows; The 12 finalists in the Kepak McIntosh Donald/Tesco steak competition. Royal Highland Show. Supplied by QMS Date; 21/06/2024
Aberdeenshire producers joint winners of Tesco steak competition
Jamie Pirie with his supreme sheep champion, a one-crop crossing type Bluefaced Leicester ewe.
Dream come true for Jamie Pirie winning supreme sheep at Highland Show
Keith, Allan and Roy Campbell secured their first ever Texel championship at the Royal Highland Show with this ewe.
Campbells and Mortons rule supreme in Texel and Beltex sections
The continental Beefbreeder championship was won by the Limousin from Robert Graham, with Heather Duff's Simmental in reserve.
Pedigree breeders out in force at day two of Highland Show
NSA Scotland chairman Peter Myles presents the NSA Scotland Silver Salver to George Purves.
NSA Silver Salver honour for George Purves of United Auctions
Kay Adam presents Bill Bruce with the prestigious award at the Royal Highland Show.
Perthshire Charolais cattle breeder receives Sir William Young Award
John Reid and the Highland Pony Champion Ben MacDui of Strathavon.
Aberdeenshire breeder wins Highland pony championship at Royal Highland Show
A crowd scene at the Royal Highland Show.
Farmers could be waiting until 2030 for new support scheme to kick in