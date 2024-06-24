A82 closed after crash involving motorcycle near Corran

A crash has closed the busy A82 Fort William to Glasgow road near Corran this afternoon.

The accident occurred at around 12.30pm on Monday, June 24, and is believed to have involved a motorcycle and a van, according to AA Traffic News.

The A82, which is a major road in the area, has been closed in both directions between the Corran Ferry and the Croft Cottage.

Traffic Scotland is reporting queueing traffic in the area, asking motorists to find an alternative route.

It is understood that the Corran Ferry service is still operating, while emergency crews have been deployed to the scene including an air ambulance.

It comes as a crash on Saturday, June 22, on the A82 at Glencoe resulted in the death of 35-year-old biker.

