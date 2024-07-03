Aberdeenshire woodland for sale at offers over £275k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire woodland for sale at offers over £275k

Lawel Hill Wood is in the heart of Aberdeenshire near Oldmeldrum and Inverurie.

By Katrina Macarthur
Lawel Hill Wood is located three miles north east of Inverurie and two miles south of Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire.
A block of mixed species woodland in Aberdeenshire has gone on the market through Galbraith for offers over £275,000.

Lawel Hill Wood, located just three miles north east of Inverurie and two miles south of Oldmeldrum, totals some 120.88 acres.

It comprises of mixed species woodland which was planted in 2009, the majority of which is productive conifers including larch, spruce and pine.

The wood includes a total of 68.10 acres of conifers, 51.52 acres of broadleaves and 1.26 acres of open ground.

Ian Armstrong, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “Lawel Hill Wood is an established and accessible block of mixed woodland in a good location.

“It benefits from being nearby to the public road network and is in close proximity to timber markets.

“This sale presents an opportunity for interested parties to purchase a productive block of commercial woodland as a personal investment or to add to an existing portfolio.

“The carbon credits for the forestry have been sold to a third party and therefore the purchaser is required to uphold the obligations of the carbon sale. We will be happy to provide details upon request.”

