Aberdeenshire woodland for sale at offers over £275k

A block of mixed species woodland in Aberdeenshire has gone on the market through Galbraith for offers over £275,000.

Lawel Hill Wood, located just three miles north east of Inverurie and two miles south of Oldmeldrum, totals some 120.88 acres.

It comprises of mixed species woodland which was planted in 2009, the majority of which is productive conifers including larch, spruce and pine.

The wood includes a total of 68.10 acres of conifers, 51.52 acres of broadleaves and 1.26 acres of open ground.

Ian Armstrong, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “Lawel Hill Wood is an established and accessible block of mixed woodland in a good location.

“It benefits from being nearby to the public road network and is in close proximity to timber markets.

“This sale presents an opportunity for interested parties to purchase a productive block of commercial woodland as a personal investment or to add to an existing portfolio.

“The carbon credits for the forestry have been sold to a third party and therefore the purchaser is required to uphold the obligations of the carbon sale. We will be happy to provide details upon request.”