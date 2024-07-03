A9 ‘hit-and-run’ left Highland family covered in cuts and broken glass

A Highland family were left covered in cuts at the weekend after a ‘hit-and-run’ on the A9.

Mum-of-four Claire McCready was en route to the Lake District from Thurso via the A9, when she said a motorhome smashed into her vehicle before making a quick getaway.

The collision shattered her driver-side window on Saturday while crossing the Culgower Bridge near Helmsdale.

She was driving her minivan, carrying her four young kids – aged between eight and 13 – and husband Stewart, when the two vehicles collided while crossing the bridge.

Passengers in her minivan were covered in cuts from the glass shards sent flying by the collision.

She also claims that the other vehicle involved did not stop after the crash.

‘There was glass in my mouth’

She said: “We were all covered in what looked like cat scratches, we have been applying cream all over to try and get it healed up.

“I was already driving on the bridge and the campervan just came over the white line and hit the side of our car.

“The next thing I knew it sounded like we had been shot at, there was glass everywhere and I screamed.

“I was covered in it and there was even glass in my mouth between my lip and my teeth – everyone else started screaming too.

“I put my hazards on to stop but the other driver just kept on going heading north.

“My husband was out on the road waving his arms to passing cars but nobody stopped to help, it was quite disappointing really.

“Trying to explain to children why we couldn’t continue was impossible – the disappointment and the meltdowns. We had to continue.

“But the anxiety at every crossing on the way down was just terrible. It’s not something I’ve ever experienced before.”

Holiday continues after A9 hit-and-run

Despite the ordeal, Claire promised that she was not going to let the alleged hit-and-run incident ruin her trip.

After the crash at 4.30pm, Claire and family had to wait until 9.30pm to arrange a recovery vehicle with her insurance provider.

But, eventually after helpful friends gave them a lift to an Inverness hotel, they managed to get alternative transport to Cumbria the next day.

The crash came at a cost for the McCreadys though.

“We have had to spend an extra £2,000 due to this incident, due to the hire of the new van, the missed accommodation and the new fuel,” she added.

“We have arrived at our lodge in the Lake District and we leave on Friday – we got there in the end.

“Me and the family are having a brilliant time, it’s about filling the memory bank of the kids and giving them the best time we can.”

Police were contacted for comment on the incident.