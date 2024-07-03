A9 ‘hit-and-run’ left Highland family covered in cuts and broken glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 ‘hit-and-run’ left Highland family covered in cuts and broken glass

Claire McCready was travelling with her husband and four children when a motorhome struck her minvan.

By Graham Fleming
The McCready family and their minivan with its smashed window.
The McCready family and their minivan with its smashed window.

A Highland family were left covered in cuts at the weekend after a ‘hit-and-run’ on the A9.

Mum-of-four Claire McCready was en route to the Lake District from Thurso via the A9, when she said a motorhome smashed into her vehicle before making a quick getaway.

The collision shattered her driver-side window on Saturday while crossing the Culgower Bridge near Helmsdale.

The car’s window and wing mirror was smashed in the incident.

She was driving her minivan, carrying her four young kids – aged between eight and 13 – and husband Stewart, when the two vehicles collided while crossing the bridge.

Passengers in her minivan were covered in cuts from the glass shards sent flying by the collision.

She also claims that the other vehicle involved did not stop after the crash.

‘There was glass in my mouth’

She said: “We were all covered in what looked like cat scratches, we have been applying cream all over to try and get it healed up.

“I was already driving on the bridge and the campervan just came over the white line and hit the side of our car.

“The next thing I knew it sounded like we had been shot at, there was glass everywhere and I screamed.

Glass shattered into the car and even ended up in the driver’s mouth.

“I was covered in it and there was even glass in my mouth between my lip and my teeth – everyone else started screaming too.

“I put my hazards on to stop but the other driver just kept on going heading north.

“My husband was out on the road waving his arms to passing cars but nobody stopped to help, it was quite disappointing really.

“Trying to explain to children why we couldn’t continue was impossible – the disappointment and the meltdowns. We had to continue.

“But the anxiety at every crossing on the way down was just terrible. It’s not something I’ve ever experienced before.”

Holiday continues after A9 hit-and-run

Despite the ordeal, Claire promised that she was not going to let the alleged hit-and-run incident ruin her trip.

After the crash at 4.30pm, Claire and family had to wait until 9.30pm to arrange a recovery vehicle with her insurance provider.

But, eventually after helpful friends gave them a lift to an Inverness hotel, they managed to get alternative transport to Cumbria the next day.

The family were setting off on their trip to the Lake District.

The crash came at a cost for the McCreadys though.

“We have had to spend an extra £2,000 due to this incident, due to the hire of the new van, the missed accommodation and the new fuel,” she added.

“We have arrived at our lodge in the Lake District and we leave on Friday – we got there in the end.

“Me and the family are having a brilliant time, it’s about filling the memory bank of the kids and giving them the best time we can.”

Police were contacted for comment on the incident.

