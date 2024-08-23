Lochaber Agriculture Show marks 125th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochaber Agriculture Show marks 125th anniversary

Livestock are heading to tomorrow's big event from far and wide.

By Keith Findlay
Lochaber Agricultural Show
Lochaber Agricultural Show is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Image: Lochaber Agricultural Show

The 125th Lochaber Agricultural Show and Family Fun Day will be held at Inverlochy Castle Farm, near Fort William, tomorrow.

With an expected attendance of more than 1,500 locals and visitors, the event is billed as a “spectacle for all the family”.

And its agricultural competitions will feature livestock from all over Scotland.

Breeders are travelling to the big show from as far as Inverness, Lanarkshire and the Inner Hebrides.

More Cheviots at this year’s Lochaber Show

Traditionally, the sheep categories have always had a big focus on Blackface entries.

But there has been a surge in Cheviots around Lochaber and this year’s event reflects this.

Family fun day highlights will include Argocats to take people around the rough areas.

Axe throwing and laser clay shooting are among other  activities on a schedule offering “something for everyone”.

Organisers aim to keep Lochaber Show ‘traditional’

Show committee member John Weller said the event never failed to maintain “the feeling of a traditional show”.

He added: “That is what the organisation of this year’s event has been focused on.

“It is a unique event, staying away from fancy stuff to keep it very traditional.

“We’ve got two events in the main ring that travel back to more traditional ways, including examples of deer stalking with horses and ponies.”

Seeing it all come together on the day is always a great feeling for John, especially with the spectacular backdrop of Ben Nevis.

Ben Nevis
Majestic Ben Nevis towers over Fort William.

He explained; “I don’t think people realise what a view it is.

“It’s probably one of the best you will get of the Ben, and it takes my breath away every year.

“I’ll see it from start to finish and it’s a high-class show.

“There is lots of good livestock, and it’s amazing to see what comes through in terms of native breeds and what the show really achieves.”

The view from inside a vintage vehicle at a past event.
The view from inside a vintage vehicle at a past event. Image: Lochaber Agricultural Show

How much is it to get in?

She entry is £8 for adults and £6 for concessions. Car parking is £2 per car.

Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, all schoolchildren have free entry this year.

Livestock judging starts at 9:30am, so visitors planning to make a day of it are being advised to “come early if you want to watch it”.

Check the lochaberagriculturalshow.co.uk website for details of how to get there.

