Lochaber Agriculture Show marks 125th anniversary

The 125th Lochaber Agricultural Show and Family Fun Day will be held at Inverlochy Castle Farm, near Fort William, tomorrow.

With an expected attendance of more than 1,500 locals and visitors, the event is billed as a “spectacle for all the family”.

And its agricultural competitions will feature livestock from all over Scotland.

Breeders are travelling to the big show from as far as Inverness, Lanarkshire and the Inner Hebrides.

More Cheviots at this year’s Lochaber Show

Traditionally, the sheep categories have always had a big focus on Blackface entries.

But there has been a surge in Cheviots around Lochaber and this year’s event reflects this.

Family fun day highlights will include Argocats to take people around the rough areas.

Axe throwing and laser clay shooting are among other activities on a schedule offering “something for everyone”.

Organisers aim to keep Lochaber Show ‘traditional’

Show committee member John Weller said the event never failed to maintain “the feeling of a traditional show”.

He added: “That is what the organisation of this year’s event has been focused on.

“It is a unique event, staying away from fancy stuff to keep it very traditional.

“We’ve got two events in the main ring that travel back to more traditional ways, including examples of deer stalking with horses and ponies.”

Seeing it all come together on the day is always a great feeling for John, especially with the spectacular backdrop of Ben Nevis.

He explained; “I don’t think people realise what a view it is.

“It’s probably one of the best you will get of the Ben, and it takes my breath away every year.

“I’ll see it from start to finish and it’s a high-class show.

“There is lots of good livestock, and it’s amazing to see what comes through in terms of native breeds and what the show really achieves.”

How much is it to get in?

She entry is £8 for adults and £6 for concessions. Car parking is £2 per car.

Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, all schoolchildren have free entry this year.

Livestock judging starts at 9:30am, so visitors planning to make a day of it are being advised to “come early if you want to watch it”.

Check the lochaberagriculturalshow.co.uk website for details of how to get there.