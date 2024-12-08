Shetlanders get to grips with animal disease control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetlanders get to grips with animal disease control

By Keith Findlay
Pupils enjoying one of the hands-on science sessions in Shetland. Image: Developing the Young Workforce

Animal disease control is not a subject you would not normally expect to see taught in our schools.

But secondary pupils in Shetland have been given hands-on laboratory experience of how diagnostics directly impact livestock health.

They also learned about some exciting science-based careers.

It was all part of an initiative run by the Moredun and James Hutton research institutes.

The week animal health science came to Shetland. Image: Developing the Young Workforce Shetland

Workshops, diagnostic demos and community engagement events

The week-long programme of animal health-related activities was funded by the Holyrood-backed Scottish Environment, Food and Agriculture Research Institutions.

It featured workshops, diagnostic demos and community engagement events.

Moredun and James Hutton scientists shared vital skills and knowledge about animal disease management with pupils, many of whom have roots in crofting and farming.

Shetland school pupils taking part in animal health science project
Plenty of classroom enthusiasm here. Image: Developing the Young Workforce Shetland

Practical sessions included a real-life scenario of a farmer with a flock of sickly sheep.

Using role play, a “vet” was called in to take samples and sent them to the school lab for diagnostic testing.

Pupils examined parasite samples by microscopy, learned how to detect antibodies and even explored DNA analysis to identify any resistance to treatments.

Science project infographic
Image: D Bartley and BioRender

These tasks gave students a chance to use science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) skills, and to see how diagnostics directly impact livestock health.

They also highlighted how science can make a real difference in local communities.

Every school visit was followed by a community event in a mobile science lab, the Biobus.

Biobus at the local mart
Biobus at the local mart. Image: C Watkins

Here, local farmers and crofters were able to meet the researchers and learn about practical tools like faecal egg counting.

Farmers were encouraged to bring faecal samples from their sheep, to watch a practical demonstration and get a look down the microscope.

They also learned how targeted parasite treatments can prevent drug resistance.

This led to valuable discussions on general livestock health.

Seeing the benefits

These sessions highlighted the value of diagnostic tests, helping farmers see how science-backed approaches to animal health can improve the productivity and sustainability of their livestock.

A special session with a Shetland vet practice was well supported.

It provided an update on current best practices for animal health and welfare.

And there was information on new control methods for parasites such as roundworms and sheep scab.

Another session, aimed at horse owners, focused on equine health.

The project's core team.
The project’s core team of, l-r, Stewart Burgess, Moredun, Hilary Burgess, Shetland Animal Health Scheme, Emma Chittock, Developing the Young Workforce Shetland, Beth Wells Moredun, Craig Watkins, Moredun, and Dave Bartley, Moredun. Image: C Hardy

Moredun research scientist Beth Wells said: “The week’s outreach laid the groundwork for further educational and collaborative efforts.

“Plans are underway to expand Stem activities across the islands.

“The farmers’ interest extended beyond their own fields.

Inter-island ambitions

“Many were eager to explore the possibility of a collaborative disease management network with other Scottish islands, enabling them to share insights and strategies across island communities.”

She added: “Teachers, students, farmers and vets alike expressed enthusiasm, with many hoping these events become a regular part of Shetland’s educational landscape.”

