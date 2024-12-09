Inverness and Inverurie hen rehoming days coming soon

Do the pitter patter of tiny feet, and heartwarming sights and sounds of happy wee things just enjoying life as they explore new surroundings seem appealing?

If so, then read on.

Because that’s what you’ll get if you give a few hens a home – saving them from the slaughterhouse – as part of a UK-wide adoption scheme.

And people living in and around Inverness, and Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, have a chance to adopt some of the rescued birds in need of some TLC at upcoming events.

How do I start adoption process?

You can sign up via the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) website at bhwt.org.uk

Those who have previously adopted a hen through the trust, including the King, will already have an adopter ID. They just need to enter a few details to reserve more hens.

New adopters must have accommodation for hens sorted in advance.

BHWT has a guide for happy hen-keeping on its website.

When are the Inverness and Inverurie events

The trust’s free range hen rehoming event in Inverness will take place this Saturday.

And budding new owners in Aberdeenshire can enjoy a special hen night with their new birds after the Inverurie event on Sunday January 5.

As part of the adoption process, you’ll need a debit or credit card to make a donation.

And if you’re a new BHWT adopter, you’ll also need a photo of your hen house and run.

There are, of course, a few rules and these are explained on the website.

The minimum number of hens you can reserve is three because the birds are sociable and like to be part of a flock.

BHWT will allow you to adopt two if you already have hens or a specific type of coop.

The website adds: “We cannot guarantee the future laying capability of any individual hen.

“But most will carry on laying provided you feed them with a high quality feed.”