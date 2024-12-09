Inverness and Inverurie hen rehoming days coming soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness and Inverurie hen rehoming days coming soon

You can sign up to adopt the rescued birds now.

By Keith Findlay
hen
Can you give some hens a home? Image: British Hen Welfare Trust

Do the pitter patter of tiny feet, and heartwarming sights and sounds of happy wee things just enjoying life as they explore new surroundings seem appealing?

If so, then read on.

Because that’s what you’ll get if you give a few hens a home – saving them from the slaughterhouse – as part of a UK-wide adoption scheme.

And people living in and around Inverness, and Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, have a chance to adopt some of the rescued birds in need of some TLC at upcoming events.

How do I start adoption process?

You can sign up via the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) website at bhwt.org.uk

Those who have previously adopted a hen through the trust, including the King, will already have an adopter ID. They just need to enter a few details to reserve more hens.

New adopters must have accommodation for hens sorted in advance.

BHWT has a guide for happy hen-keeping on its website.

When are the Inverness and Inverurie events

The trust’s free range hen rehoming event in Inverness will take place this Saturday.

And budding new owners in Aberdeenshire can enjoy a special hen night with their new birds after the Inverurie event on Sunday January 5.

As part of the adoption process, you’ll need a debit or credit card to make a donation.

And if you’re a new BHWT adopter, you’ll also need a photo of your hen house and run.

The eggs are not guaranteed.

There are, of course, a few rules and these are explained on the website.

The minimum number of hens you can reserve is three because the birds are sociable and like to be part of a flock.

BHWT will allow you to adopt two if you already have hens or a specific type of coop.

The website adds: “We cannot guarantee the future laying capability of any individual hen.

“But most will carry on laying provided you feed them with a high quality feed.”

