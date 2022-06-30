New look business centre delivers flexible office space in Banff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major revamp of a business centre in Banff is complete and the changes will be showcased to visitors at an open day later this summer.

Lyon’s Den Business Hub is a former ironmongers which has been brought back to life as part of an ongoing regeneration of the town.

The C-listed building in the heart of a conservation area sat empty for several years before being bought in December 2019 by Neil McLeod, managing director of local firm Property Partners.

About £140,000 has been spent on the refurbishment alone, with the overall project backed by a £10,000 Aberdeenshire Council Business Resilience and Sustainability Scheme grant.

Mr McLeod said: “Lyon’s Den meets the increasing demand for modern, high-quality, fully-serviced office accommodation in the Banff area.

“More than that though, we wanted to create an all-encompassing hub which can be used by the wider business community – a venue where local businesses can get together, to network, work together and support each other. It’s also used by local community groups for events and meetings.”

The property’s interior has been completely updated and modernised, with new insulation, full rewiring, new flooring and decor, and the installation of energy-efficient lighting and heating systems.

In a nod to the building’s past, some of the original panelling has been retained, and an original steel column and beam have been exposed.

Work was carried out in three stages, with the final phase of adding an additional five workspaces to the first floor just recently completed.

The ground floor boasts a spacious, open-plan business lounge and meeting area which is used as a social meeting area by Lyon’s Den members, and also by local business and community groups for meetings, networking and events.

There is also an area of flexible shared work space for people who don’t need full-time office accommodation.

Mr McLeod said the business lounge and social meeting area were “the heart of Lyon’s Den”.

He added: “Working from home doesn’t suit everyone because they miss the community aspect.

“The lounge is an area where people can come downstairs, have a coffee, chat with others and then head back upstairs, shut the door and get on with their work.”

The open day to showcase the changes will be held on Thursday August 11.

Property Partners specialises in residential and commercial letting, and provides a range of other property services. The firm has just launched a construction division which has already taken on two new tradesmen.

Mr McLeod said: “The new arm of the company will provide a full range of project management services to existing clients and others, including property management and development, maintenance, design services and energy efficiency improvements.”