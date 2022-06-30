New look business centre delivers flexible office space in Banff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New look business centre delivers flexible office space in Banff

By Keith Findlay
June 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 11:23 am
Neil McLeod, managing director of Property Partners, outside Lyon's Den Business Hub in Banff.
A major revamp of a business centre in Banff is complete and the changes will be showcased to visitors at an open day later this summer.

Lyon’s Den Business Hub is a former ironmongers which has been brought back to life as part of an ongoing regeneration of the town.

The C-listed building in the heart of a conservation area sat empty for several years before being bought in December 2019 by Neil McLeod, managing director of local firm Property Partners.

This is how it used to look.
About £140,000 has been spent on the refurbishment alone, with the overall project backed by a £10,000 Aberdeenshire Council Business Resilience and Sustainability Scheme grant.

Mr McLeod said: “Lyon’s Den meets the increasing demand for modern, high-quality, fully-serviced office accommodation in the Banff area.

“More than that though, we wanted to create an all-encompassing hub which can be used by the wider business community – a venue where local businesses can get together, to network, work together and support each other. It’s also used by local community groups for events and meetings.”

Smart new interior design.
The property’s interior has been completely updated and modernised, with new insulation, full rewiring, new flooring and decor, and the installation of energy-efficient lighting and heating systems.

In a nod to the building’s past, some of the original panelling has been retained, and an original steel column and beam have been exposed.

Work was carried out in three stages, with the final phase of adding an additional five workspaces to the first floor just recently completed.

Modern new office space.
The ground floor boasts a spacious, open-plan business lounge and meeting area which is used as a social meeting area by Lyon’s Den members, and also by local business and community groups for meetings, networking and events.

There is also an area of flexible shared work space for people who don’t need full-time office accommodation.

Mr McLeod said the business lounge and social meeting area were “the heart of Lyon’s Den”.

He added: “Working from home doesn’t suit everyone because they miss the community aspect.

“The lounge is an area where people can come downstairs, have a coffee, chat with others and then head back upstairs, shut the door and get on with their work.”

The open day to showcase the changes will be held on Thursday August 11.

About £140,000 has been spent on the revamp.
Property Partners specialises in residential and commercial letting, and provides a range of other property services. The firm has just launched a construction division which has already taken on two new tradesmen.

Mr McLeod said: “The new arm of the company will provide a full range of project management services to existing clients and others, including property management and development, maintenance, design services and energy efficiency improvements.”

