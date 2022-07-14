Commercial property: Drager ploughs millions into new Aberdeen base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commercial property: Drager ploughs millions into new Aberdeen base

By Keith Findlay
July 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 14, 2022, 8:24 am
Matthew Bedford, managing director, UK and Ireland, Drager, opens multimillion-pound new site at Dyce.
Safety-focused Drager Marine and Offshore (DMO) has celebrated the official opening of its new base in Aberdeen following a multi-million-pound investment.

The new 21,500sq ft site at ABZ Business Park in Dyce boasts a range of new training options, confined space entry and working at height facilities, and a service and maintenance centre to help customers across the energy and maritime industries.

Sign of ‘commitment’

DMO is part of Germany-based life-saving equipment group Drager. The Aberdeen-based subsidiary said its investment highlighted commitment to the North Sea energy industry and its “ever-evolving” requirements.

Matthew Bedford, managing director, UK and Ireland, Drager, said: “This new facility gives us room to breathe, room to grow and the flexibility to adapt alongside the industry. After outgrowing our previous space, we are delighted to invest in the future of this industry.

“We plan to continue growing our offering to the North Sea, and look forward to supporting our customers with expertise when and where they need it.”

Matthew Bedford delivers a speech on opening day.

Mr Bedford added: “We know the industry is changing, and that pace of change is something that can be difficult for some organisations to adapt to. With our expertise in training and provision of the right equipment, we help customers make sure they make that transition smoothly and, most importantly, safely.

“While there are concerns about our energy security, given the global climate, one thing we know for sure is that North Sea oil and gas will be required for many years to come.”

DMO, which has had a presence in Aberdeen since 2010, said the new site and a £600,000 investment in on-site stock availability mean equipment can be made available for hire and deployment straight away – “alleviating concerns for customers when inevitable short notice requirements arise”.

As part of Drager’s increased offering in Aberdeen, the group and its experts will host “lunch and learn” sessions for both existing and potential clients in the coming months.

The increased space we have in Dyce means we are able to welcome more people to the site, and we look forward to showing it off.”

 

DMO marketing manager Euan McIntosh said: “We are excited at continuing to build our client base in the north-east and beyond, and looking forward to creating new relationships as the industry enters another crucial phase.

“The increased space we have in Dyce means we are able to welcome more people to the site, and we look forward to showing it off.”

