Commercial property: Drager ploughs millions into new Aberdeen base

Safety-focused Drager Marine and Offshore (DMO) has celebrated the official opening of its new base in Aberdeen following a multi-million-pound investment.

The new 21,500sq ft site at ABZ Business Park in Dyce boasts a range of new training options, confined space entry and working at height facilities, and a service and maintenance centre to help customers across the energy and maritime industries.

Sign of ‘commitment’

DMO is part of Germany-based life-saving equipment group Drager. The Aberdeen-based subsidiary said its investment highlighted commitment to the North Sea energy industry and its “ever-evolving” requirements.

Matthew Bedford, managing director, UK and Ireland, Drager, said: “This new facility gives us room to breathe, room to grow and the flexibility to adapt alongside the industry. After outgrowing our previous space, we are delighted to invest in the future of this industry.

“We plan to continue growing our offering to the North Sea, and look forward to supporting our customers with expertise when and where they need it.”

Mr Bedford added: “We know the industry is changing, and that pace of change is something that can be difficult for some organisations to adapt to. With our expertise in training and provision of the right equipment, we help customers make sure they make that transition smoothly and, most importantly, safely.

“While there are concerns about our energy security, given the global climate, one thing we know for sure is that North Sea oil and gas will be required for many years to come.”

DMO, which has had a presence in Aberdeen since 2010, said the new site and a £600,000 investment in on-site stock availability mean equipment can be made available for hire and deployment straight away – “alleviating concerns for customers when inevitable short notice requirements arise”.

As part of Drager’s increased offering in Aberdeen, the group and its experts will host “lunch and learn” sessions for both existing and potential clients in the coming months.

DMO marketing manager Euan McIntosh said: “We are excited at continuing to build our client base in the north-east and beyond, and looking forward to creating new relationships as the industry enters another crucial phase.

“The increased space we have in Dyce means we are able to welcome more people to the site, and we look forward to showing it off.”