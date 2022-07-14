Firefighters battle through the night to contain wildfire near Ballindalloch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have successfully extinguished a wildfire near Ballindalloch after working through the night.

Crews were first called to the Moray village at about 3.10pm on Wednesday following reports of a fire in the open.

At the height of the blaze, a total of eight appliances were in attendance.

A helicopter was also drafted in to drop water on the flames. It has since been stood down.

Crews battled through the night to extinguish the fire.

This morning, three appliances and a wildfire unit remained at the scene.

A fire spokeswoman initially said it was likely crews would be at the scene for “most of today.”

However, teams have now left the area after successfully dousing the flames.

A thorough inspection was carried out on the land first thing this morning as firefighters searched for hotspots.

The stop message was received around 7.15am.

The B9008 Tomintoul road was closed between Bridge of Avon and Glenlivet as firefighters tackled the blaze.

The road reopened around 10.30pm.