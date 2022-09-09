Hospitality group Inntuitive taking over Wick pub from Wetherspoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Hospitality group Inntuitive taking over Wick pub from Wetherspoon

By Keith Findlay
September 9, 2022, 6:00 am
The Alexander Bain, in Wick, is changing hands.
The Alexander Bain, in Wick, is changing hands.

The Alexander Bain in Wick will serve its last pints as a JD Wetherspoon pub on Sunday following its sale to Inntuitive Group.

It will become the fifth north business in Inntuitive’s growing portfolio.

The others include three hotels – the Weigh Inn, in Thurso, the Ferry Inn, in Scrabster, and the Corriegarth, in Inverness – as well as the Y not bar + grill in Thurso.

Inntuitive also owns hotels in Kilsyth in North Lanarkshire, Haddington in East Lothian, and Lauder and Melrose in the Borders.

Inntuitive Group’s portfolio includes the Corriegarth hotel in Inverness,

It snapped up Y not bar + grill earlier this year and is gearing up for start-up at the Alexander Bain, which is named after the Caithness-born inventor of the electric clock, soon after getting the keys to the pub next week.

Intuitive is owned by Borders-based hospitality entrepreneur Rob Reeley and his family.

Mr Reeley told The Press and Journal the Alexander Bain’s “fantastic location” overlooking the River Wick was one of the factors behind his decision to buy it.

The Weigh Inn hotel, Thurso.

Having another business in the north was also attractive, although Inntuitive’s owner admitted to having some concerns over expanding in the middle of an energy cost crisis.

“It’s going to be a tough winter for everyone but I think this stacks up,” he added.

The business will eventually be relaunched under a new name, Riverhouse Bar & Grill, Mr Reeley revealed.

Hospitality entrepreneurs Rob and Jules Reeley.

He added: “We’ll take our time to learn about the business over the winter. We’ve got some ideas.”

It is Inntuitive’s sixth acquisition in the past two years and the group is looking to add more.”

A spokesman for Wetherspoon, which sold the Wick pub for an undisclosed sum, said: “We can confirm that the pub’s final day of trading as a Wetherspoon will be Sunday September 11.

“We understand that both customers and staff will be disappointed that the pub has been sold, however, Wetherspoon does sell pubs, on occasion.

“We thank both our staff and customers for their loyalty over the years.

“All staff are being transferred to the new owners.”

It’s official🍾🍾🍾🍾Our latest acquisition is in the highlands – Wick! We have purchased to Alexander Bain from…

Posted by Y not bar + grill on Tuesday, 6 September 2022

The pub – a former post office – was put up for sale by Wetherspoon earlier this year.

It was previously saved from closure, in January 2019, after a campaign by the local community.

When it opened in 2003, the Alexander Bain became the Wetherspoon pub chain’s northernmost location.

£325,000 price tag

The 7,822sq ft hostelry – including manager’s accommodation – was sold off a guide price of £325,000, excluding VAT.

It was among a portfolio of pubs identified for disposal by Wetherspoon, with property agents CBRE and Savills appointed to handle their sale.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Macdonald Drumossie Hotel was due to host the lavish ceremony tonight.
SCDI's big awards night in Inverness postponed
Silhouette of a floating production platform in North Sea region, Norway with sunset as background.; Shutterstock ID 1052722145; Purchase Order: -
PM commits to new North Sea licensing round, expects process to yield 'over 100'…
0
Buzzard, operated by CNOOC, is the UK's largest-producing oil field.
North Sea workers begin wildcat cost-of-living strikes
Post Thumbnail
Private equity investor takes full control at north-east subsea firm Rovop
1
North Sea tax revenues have dropped to their lowest since the mid-70s
Windfall tax ‘wipes out’ North Sea value but incentives make some oil and gas…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
1
From left, Claire Bathgate, head of sales, and construction manager Katy Green from Dandara Aberdeen at the launch of building work on the third phase of industrial units at City South.
Dandara starts third construction phase at north-east business park
1
The Belvedere Hotel in Stonehaven is being forced to close its restaurant and bar to survive increased costs. Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
'Our only hope of survival': Belvedere Hotel in Stonehaven closes restaurant and bar for…
0
Aberdeen-based Sem is at the heart of efforts to clean up mining operations in the Amazon rainforest.
North-east firm's whisky waste tech can help clean up the Amazon
1
Photo shows a visit to Holms Geo farm in Shetland, hosted by Scottish Sea Farms head of sustainability & development Anne Anderson (far left) and Shetland area manager Robbie Coutts (far right).
Scottish Sea Farms throws open doors to counter critics
0

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.
'We remember her as mum': Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil…