A9 dualling: The return of Kate Forbes gives hope government commitment is genuine, says chamber boss

The campaign to finally secure the A9 dualling has been boosted by Kate Forbes’ becoming deputy first minister, according to a business leader.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch was announced as John Swinney’s deputy this week.

The newly-installed first minister also said this week he is “committed” to delivering on the long-delayed project.

He said he would meet with a cross-party delegation of MSPs to discuss the delayed scheme.

Project has ‘picked up pace’

Colin Marr, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, said the new leadership provides renewed hope about the dualling pledge.

He said: “It was reassuring to hear John Swinney’s renewed commitment to the dualling of the A9.

“And with Kate Forbes, who has been a committed supporter of the dualling, now in a senior role, it gives us all hope that this time the government’s commitment to the project is genuine.”

Mr Marr said it is also positive Fiona Hyslop has retained her transport role.

“The project has certainly picked up pace since her appointment earlier this year.”

The Scottish Government has said the project will not be completed until 2035, a decade later than promised.

Mr Marr said there needs to be “constant public focus” on the dualling targets to avoid them slipping, “having been let down before”.

“We will only believe it when we see the roads being built.”

Forbes can help

But he said, as a Highland MSP, Ms Forbes can help.

“How much does the government understand the way of life in this part of the world?

“We’ve seen it with wood burners and fisheries legislation.

“They don’t seem to be making an effort to understand why and how it’s different here.

“Kate Forbes has got to be able to help.”

Ms Forbes outlined her support for the A9 dualling during the SNP leadership campaign last year.

She highlighted the road’s accident statistics and the fact car use is “a necessity and not a luxury” for rural communities.

Mr Marr, who marks a year in his post next week, attended an A9 consultation by the Scottish Parliament’s petitions committee in Kincraig last year.

He said improving the trunk road is hugely important for Inverness and the Highlands.

“I don’t think you will find anyone who doesn’t think the A9 should be dualled, certainly anyone who lives here.”

He said the upgrade is vital in the drive to meet net zero targets and attracting workers to the Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport.

He added: “The only party who doesn’t support the dualling is the Greens, but our view is that their position is inconsistent.

“Scotland’s transition to net zero relies heavily on the development of renewables in the Highlands.

Dualling will help towards net zero

“That won’t happen without adequate transport links to attract staff to the region and to transport materials.

“So ironically, the upgrading of this road is absolutely necessary to help reach our green targets.”

In December, the Scottish Government outlined the new timetable for the A9 project that has been dogged by long delays and missed deadlines.

The first of nine sections still to be upgraded, between Tomatin and Moy in the Highlands, is expected to be completed by 2027 at the earliest.

The dualling project is expected to cost £3 billion.