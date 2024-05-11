A9 dualling: The return of Kate Forbes gives hope government commitment is genuine, says chamber boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 dualling: The return of Kate Forbes gives hope government commitment is genuine, says chamber boss

New deputy first minister is a boost for the campaign to keep trunk road upgrade on track.

By John Ross
Kate Forbes supports the A9 dualling. Image Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Kate Forbes supports the A9 dualling. Image Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

The campaign to finally secure the A9 dualling has been boosted by Kate Forbes’ becoming deputy first minister, according to a business leader.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch was announced as John Swinney’s deputy this week.

The newly-installed first minister also said this week he is “committed” to delivering on the long-delayed project.

He said he would meet with a cross-party delegation of MSPs to discuss the delayed scheme.

Project has ‘picked up pace’

Colin Marr, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, said the new leadership provides renewed hope about the dualling pledge.

He said: “It was reassuring to hear John Swinney’s renewed commitment to the dualling of the A9.

“And with Kate Forbes, who has been a committed supporter of the dualling, now in a senior role, it gives us all hope that this time the government’s commitment to the project is genuine.”

Colin Marr says there is new hope about the A9 pledge

Mr Marr said it is also positive Fiona Hyslop has retained her transport role.

“The project has certainly picked up pace since her appointment earlier this year.”

The Scottish Government has said the project will not be completed until 2035, a decade later than promised.

Mr Marr said there needs to be “constant public focus” on the dualling targets to avoid them slipping, “having been let down before”.

“We will only believe it when we see the roads being built.”

Forbes can help

But he said, as a Highland MSP, Ms Forbes can help.

“How much does the government understand the way of life in this part of the world?

“We’ve seen it with wood burners and fisheries legislation.

“They don’t seem to be making an effort to understand why and how it’s different here.

“Kate Forbes has got to be able to help.”

Ms Forbes outlined her support for the A9 dualling during the SNP leadership campaign last year.

She highlighted the road’s accident statistics and the fact car use is “a necessity and not a luxury” for rural communities.

The A9 will not be dualled until 2035

Mr Marr, who marks a year in his post next week, attended an A9 consultation by the Scottish Parliament’s petitions committee in Kincraig last year.

He said improving the trunk road is hugely important for Inverness and the Highlands.

“I don’t think you will find anyone who doesn’t think the A9 should be dualled, certainly anyone who lives here.”

He said the upgrade is vital in the drive to meet net zero targets and attracting workers to the Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport.

He added: “The only party who doesn’t support the dualling is the Greens, but our view is that their position is inconsistent.

“Scotland’s transition to net zero relies heavily on the development of renewables in the Highlands.

Dualling will help towards net zero

“That won’t happen without adequate transport links to attract staff to the region and to transport materials.

“So ironically, the upgrading of this road is absolutely necessary to help reach our green targets.”

In December, the Scottish Government outlined the new timetable for the A9  project that has been dogged by long delays and missed deadlines.

The first of nine sections still to be upgraded, between Tomatin and Moy in the Highlands, is expected to be completed by 2027 at the earliest.

The dualling project is expected to cost £3 billion.

