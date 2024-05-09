A9 dualling: John Swinney ‘committed’ to delivering delayed project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 dualling: John Swinney ‘committed’ to delivering delayed project

The new first minister agreed to meet with a cross-party delegation to discuss the dualling between Perth and Inverness.

By Adele Merson
John Swinney was asked about A9 dualling progress at his inaugural First Minister's Questions at Holyrood. Image: PA.

First Minister John Swinney says he is “committed” to delivering on A9 dualling as he pledged to meet with a cross-party delegation of MSPs to discuss the delayed scheme.

The new SNP leader was pushed to meet with the group to discuss accelerating the project while at Holyrood for First Minister’s Questions.

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing said it was with “considerable sorrow” that another fatality had taken place on the route.

A 42-year-old woman lost her life following a crash at Slochd in the Highlands on Monday.

Mr Ewing, who has repeatedly spoken up at parliament about the delayed project, said five of the six parties at Holyrood want to see it dualled.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and First Minister John Swinney arrive at the debating chamber for Swinney’s inaugural First Minister’s Questions session at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Shutterstock.

Only the Greens have said it is time to “look again” at the project, suggesting roundabouts and junction improvements instead of a full upgrade.

Mr Ewing asked the new first minister to meet with the cross-party group to “accelerate the completion of this project” and prevent the “risk of further fatalities arising”.

The SNP announced in December that the project will not be completed until 2035 – a decade later than promised. 

‘Commitment’ to A9 dualling

Mr Swinney told MSPs he has been “committed” to A9 dualling since he first stood for election in the 1992 general election for North Tayside.

“I want to assure Mr Ewing of the government’s commitment to dualling the A9”, he said.

“I would be very happy to meet the cross-party delegation to discuss this issue and to explain how this project fits into the infrastructure programme of the Scottish Government.

SNPHighland MSP Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“And also to explain how the different steps we have taken within the capital investment of the programme have delivered the improvements to the A9 that the government has already delivered.”

Mr Swinney’s assurances come a day after former first minister Alex Salmond claimed the project became less of a priority after he left government in 2014. 

The ex-SNP leader condemned years of hold-ups on Wednesday in front of a Holyrood committee examining the failure to dual between Perth and Inverness by 2025.

Appearing before MSPs, Mr Salmond shared his hopes the new first minister will be “anxious to redeem the commitment” to dualling he agreed as part of cabinet in 2008.

But we previously revealed that Mr Swinney, then finance secretary, raised alarm over costs associated with the project, on the very same day Mr Salmond made the dualling pledge in Inverness on August 8, 2008.

Mr Salmond said it is a “matter of principle, of integrity and of honour and I’m sure that John (Swinney) will seek to redeem it as quickly as possible.”