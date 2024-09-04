Jamie McGrath fitness update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed midfielder Jamie McGrath has been given the all clear having suffered a head knock.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath was taken to hospital following a clash of heads with Kacper Lopata in the 1-0 win against Ross County.

McGrath was forced off in the first half in Dingwall and taken straight to hospital.

Thelin has confirmed medical investigations following the injury returned no adverse results.

The 27-year-old will be available for selection for the next match, at home to Motherwell on Saturday, September 14 as in-form Aberdeen bid for 10 wins out of 10 games in all competitions.

Thelin said: “The results were positive and Jamie will be ready for the next game.

“That is good.”

Ante Palaversa starts for Aberdeen

McGrath was in attendance at Aberdeen XI’s 2-0 win against Cove Rangers on Tuesday night in a testimonial for Cove midfielder Blair Yule.

The midfielder watched from the stand as goals from Shayden Morris and Kevin Nisbet secured a win at the Balmoral Stadium.

Summer signing Ante Palaversa played the entire 90 minutes for Aberdeen and delivered an impressive shift in midfield.

Croatian Palaversa has featured just once as a late substitute, in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock, since recently signing from French club ES Troyes.

Aberdeen initially signed Palaversa on a one-year contract but have the option to extend that to three years.

Manchester City paid £6million to sign Palaversa from HNK Hajduk Split in 2019.

Thelin said the testimonial offered valuable game time.

He said: “It was good to get the minutes for some players who have not played so much.

“You have to keep working and it is not easy when you are not playing a lot and getting the rhythm of a game.

“In the first half we were stable and in the second half Cove were better and were very unlucky as they hit the post a few times.

“We keep winning and I am happy with that.

“A testimonial is a good tradition and it is good to show respect to a player who has been at a club for so long.

“I like that.”