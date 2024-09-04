Jamie McGrath fitness update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie McGrath fitness update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen midfielder McGrath was taken to hospital following a head knock in the 1-0 win against Ross County.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath and Ross County's Kacper Lopata go down after a head collision. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath and Ross County's Kacper Lopata go down after a head collision. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed midfielder Jamie McGrath has been given the all clear having suffered a head knock.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath was taken to hospital following a clash of heads with Kacper Lopata in the 1-0 win against Ross County.

McGrath was forced off in the first half in Dingwall and taken straight to hospital.

Thelin has confirmed medical investigations following the injury returned no adverse results.

The 27-year-old will be available for selection for the next match, at home to Motherwell on Saturday, September 14 as in-form Aberdeen bid for 10 wins out of 10 games in all competitions.

Thelin said: “The results were positive and Jamie will be ready for the next game.

“That is good.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath is forced off after a head knock during a William Hill Premiership match against Ross County. Image: SNS

Ante Palaversa starts for Aberdeen

McGrath was in attendance at Aberdeen XI’s 2-0 win against Cove Rangers on Tuesday night in a testimonial for Cove midfielder Blair Yule.

The midfielder watched from the stand as goals from Shayden Morris and Kevin Nisbet secured a win at the Balmoral Stadium.

Summer signing Ante Palaversa played the entire 90 minutes for Aberdeen and delivered an impressive shift in midfield.

Croatian Palaversa has featured just once as a late substitute, in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock, since recently signing from French club ES Troyes.

Aberdeen initially signed Palaversa on a one-year contract but have the option to extend that to three years.

Manchester City paid £6million to sign Palaversa from HNK Hajduk Split in 2019.

Thelin said the testimonial offered valuable game time.

Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa in action against Cove Rangers. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “It was good to get the minutes for some players who have not played so much.

“You have to keep working and it is not easy when you are not playing a lot and getting the rhythm of a game.

“In the first half we were stable and in the second half Cove were better and were very unlucky as they hit the post a few times.

“We keep winning and I am happy with that.

“A testimonial is a good tradition and it is good to show respect to a player who has been at a club for so long.

“I like that.”

