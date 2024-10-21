Inverness man on surviving double lung collapse to start his own business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness man on surviving double lung collapse to start his own business

Declan Ramsey has ambitions for his company to become a "household name".

By Alex Banks
Declan Ramsey is the latest to feature in our small business focus series. Image: DCT Media
Declan Ramsey left school at 16 with no idea what he wanted to do.

Now, the Inverness man runs his own business management and services firm, DramConsulting on Druid Temple Road.

Declan answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve always loved solving problems, even from a young age.

I would stand at theme parks and prefer to look at how the rides worked, asking questions of the operators.

I left school at 16 with no idea of what I wanted to do, so I went to college and studied mechanics and horticulture.

After studying business and project management, I realised the difficulties faced by young people looking to get into management.

Declan Ramsey founded the business on Druid Temple Road. Image: Declan Ramsey

I was originally employed as a block sharpener in a timber factory.

During this time, I also co-founded my first business with my friends and supported my mother’s business working from home when she became ill.

15 years later I started DramConsulting, combining my love of mechanics and problem solving with my experience and passion for teamwork. I now work for my clients as a fractional executive.

How did you get to where you are today?

I decided to move to the Highlands because I was looking for fun and adventure. I felt I could continue building my career here rather than setting off to “sunnier climates”.

Shortly after arriving I suffered a double lung collapse (spontaneous pneumothorax), one after the other.

Like, that makes it sound less fun.

After being transported to Glasgow, I recovered thanks to the NHS then returned to the Highlands and got my first job here, selling cars.

Declan Ramsey in Inverness. Image: Declan Ramsey

After honing my sales skills, Covid came along and I found myself looking for the next opportunity.

I became operations manager for a small IT consultancy company, but this highlighted to me the lack of management experience in some businesses.

This got me thinking – did I have the skills to provide high level business support on a more flexible basis?

Leaving my 9-5 job and setting out on my own has been the best decision I’ve ever made.

Who helped you?

My Partner, Joanne, and other family members have always supported me. John Jones, my old manager, also deserves a mention – he was the man who pushed me towards gaining my management qualifications and started the ball rolling.

Massive thanks to all.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Just get back on the bike. Rejection is a fact of life; you have to be in it to win it. This advice made me comfortable with risk and, so far, it’s done me good.

What is your biggest mistake?

I used to be a lone ranger, happy with my own company and became very isolated. Since realising my mistake I’ve done a sky dive and danced in front of 600 people for charity.

What is your greatest achievement?

I played rugby for many years. My school team was undefeated for almost three years and later I played for York Rowntree’s, and scored a try.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Watching the pennies, the same as most, I’m sure.

If I knew how the government could help, I’d be in politics, but as a member of the Federation of Small Businesses, I know they’re speaking to decision makers all the time to support independent businesses, like mine.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I still have big plans for DramConsulting and in my personal life. You should watch this space.

My goal is to build DramConsulting into a household name for entrepreneurs and business investors looking to create, overhaul or improve their business, existing operations and processes.

Later, I’ll provide a space where young aspiring managers and consultants can gain experience working with various companies to get them on the ladder.

What do you do to relax?

Paddle boarding, rock climbing and I’m partial to some gaming.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I am currently reading The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene.

What do you waste your money on?

Takeaways.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Easy. Cup of coffee.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

BMW E46 330cd, this is my favourite car. However, a Nissan Silvia s15 is the dream.

