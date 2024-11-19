New £9m ETZ building to generate dozens of Aberdeen jobs

Work has started on the £9.1m flagship building within Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone expected to create dozens of green jobs.

The facility has been described as a “one-stop shop” for developing and manufacturing green energy technologies and the rapid scale-up of the companies developing them.

ETZ EnergyWorks, based in Hareness Road, is expected to be operational by early autumn next year and the focal point of the innovation campus.

The 3,000 square metres premises will provide a mix of industrial and collaboration space alongside advanced manufacturing and entrepreneurial support for firms ready to develop and scale.

The facility aims to attract 15 tenants in its first year and generate dozens of green energy jobs annually.

EnergyWorks to ‘build’ on skilled workforce

EnergyWorks will have a workshop alongside a number of industrial units for tenants as well as meeting space.

It will offering mentoring and entrepreneurial support designed to allow tenants to grow and, ultimately, outgrow their space to go out into the local economy.

The energy incubator and scale-up hub will be a “one-stop shop” for companies working across sectors including offshore wind, hydrogen and battery storage.

The building itself will run on 100% green electricity, partly generated on site via solar panels, and use of sustainable construction materials.

Maggie McGinlay, ETZ Ltd chief executive, said: “Supporting innovation and entrepreneurial energy businesses is vital as we position the north-east of Scotland as the net zero capital of Europe.

“EnergyWorks will play a crucial role, providing practical support for companies seeking to bring their products to market as they get on with the business of the energy transition.

“A one-stop shop for firms working across the transition, from offshore wind to hydrogen, this hub will deliver a blend of support for innovation, entrepreneurship and growth for the next generation of tech pioneers right here in the north-east – the work starts now.”

Growth for next generation of north-east tech pioneers

ETZ Ltd is a private sector-led and not-for-profit company set up by oil and gas veteran Sir Ian Wood in a bid to spearhead the north-east of Scotland’s energy transition ambition.

ETZ EnergyWorks was founded by ETZ Ltd, BP and Scottish Enterprise, supported by the UK and Scottish Governments, with delivery partners National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

EnergyWorks is a key facet of ETZ Ltd’s goal to position north-east Scotland as the net zero capital of Europe.

The organisation revealed exclusively to the Press and Journal earlier this year how £1.56m has been shared out among companies from the ETZ Property Improvement Fund (PIF)to rejuvenate abandoned buildings or future-proof their own ageing premises within Altens Industrial Estate.

Chris Courtney, NMIS chief executive, said: “It is vitally important we maximise the supply chain opportunities from the energy transition, particularly in Aberdeen with its globally recognised skill base and heritage.

“We will help entrepreneurs bring transformative products and services to market quickly by developing and de-risking new technologies they need, developing the future skills they need and connecting them to the network of innovation in Aberdeen and across the UK.”

The UK Government has funded £5.5m towards the project, with £2m from Scottish Enterprise alongside additional Scottish Government funding, and £1.25m from BP.

UK energy minister Michael Shanks said: “Aberdeen is already at the heart of our clean energy transition as the host of Great British Energy’s headquarters.

“This new government-backed EnergyWorks hub will build on the city’s highly skilled engineering workforce and cement Scotland’s role as a pioneer in renewable technology.”