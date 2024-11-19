New Inverurie Sainsbury’s APPROVED as locals denied say on change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Inverurie Sainsbury’s APPROVED as locals denied say on change

The supermarket giant will take over the Homebase store at the town's retail park on Oldmeldrum Road.

By Ben Hendry
The plans for a new Sainsbury's to open at the Homebase unit in Inverurie have been approved.
The plans for a new Sainsbury's to open at the Homebase unit in Inverurie have been approved. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Council planning bosses have rubber-stamped fast-tracked plans to transform an Inverurie Homebase into a new Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The retail giant announced the planned takeover of the Oldmeldrum Road unit this summer.

Bosses then appealed to Aberdeenshire Council for planning bosses to bypass the usual procedures in place for opening a new supermarket.

Sainsbury's still have to overcome a few planning hurdles before they can open up in Inverurie. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Usually, there will be the chance for locals and relevant bodies to have their say on a shop opening.

But this time, they argued that the unit currently operated by Homebase was granted “unrestricted” permission – as long as it stays a shop.

Will new supermarket cause car park chaos?

Since the appeal was lodged, Inverurie town centre champion Derek Ritchie has voiced concerns that the takeover would change things at the retail park.

Derek fears that the retail park won't be able to cope with the influx of shoppers. Image: Darrell Benns/ Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
The chairman of the Inverurie Business Improvement District (Bid) group warned that the Sainsbury’s was likely to attract “five times” the number of shoppers that Homebase does.

This, he contended, would lead to chaos in the already-congested car park there.

Why has council backed the change?

However, Aberdeenshire Council has now issued its verdict – giving the supermarket free rein to start work on the site.

A report states that this particular type of application was “not eligible” for public comment, and no consultations took place with other departments.

It adds: “There are no conditions restricting the type of retail goods to be sold from Unit 2 (Homebase).

“The planning service is satisfied that the retail use of the building falls within the permitted uses.”

Sainsbury's will also bring Argos to the retail park, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Do you think they made the right call? Let us know in our comments section below

So when will Inverurie Sainsbury’s open now it has been approved?

When the plans were first announced, Sainsbury’s said they hoped to have the new store open next year.

The chain will bring an in-store Argos to the town as well.

You can see the now approved Inverurie Sainsbury’s application on the council’s website. 

