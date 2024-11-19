New Inverurie Sainsbury’s APPROVED as locals denied say on change

Council planning bosses have rubber-stamped fast-tracked plans to transform an Inverurie Homebase into a new Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The retail giant announced the planned takeover of the Oldmeldrum Road unit this summer.

Bosses then appealed to Aberdeenshire Council for planning bosses to bypass the usual procedures in place for opening a new supermarket.

Usually, there will be the chance for locals and relevant bodies to have their say on a shop opening.

But this time, they argued that the unit currently operated by Homebase was granted “unrestricted” permission – as long as it stays a shop.

Will new supermarket cause car park chaos?

Since the appeal was lodged, Inverurie town centre champion Derek Ritchie has voiced concerns that the takeover would change things at the retail park.

The chairman of the Inverurie Business Improvement District (Bid) group warned that the Sainsbury’s was likely to attract “five times” the number of shoppers that Homebase does.

This, he contended, would lead to chaos in the already-congested car park there.

Why has council backed the change?

However, Aberdeenshire Council has now issued its verdict – giving the supermarket free rein to start work on the site.

A report states that this particular type of application was “not eligible” for public comment, and no consultations took place with other departments.

It adds: “There are no conditions restricting the type of retail goods to be sold from Unit 2 (Homebase).

“The planning service is satisfied that the retail use of the building falls within the permitted uses.”

So when will Inverurie Sainsbury’s open now it has been approved?

When the plans were first announced, Sainsbury’s said they hoped to have the new store open next year.

The chain will bring an in-store Argos to the town as well.

You can see the now approved Inverurie Sainsbury’s application on the council’s website.

