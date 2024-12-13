Aberdeen energy park boss sees ‘huge opportunities’ in city’s oil and gas future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen energy park boss sees ‘huge opportunities’ in city’s oil and gas future

Stephen Ashworth, owner of Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks, has revealed his firm is looking to buy other sites in the area.

By Kelly Wilson
Stephen Ashworth, chief executive of Hurstwood Holdings. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks
Stephen Ashworth, chief executive of Hurstwood Holdings. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

The owner of two Aberdeen business parks believes the city still has “huge potential” when it comes to oil and gas opportunities.

It’s been 12 months since AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Manchester-based Hurstwood Holdings, acquired Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks.

During that time it has let 40,537 sq ft of space. Tenants include Keenan Recycling, Prospect 13 and ICR, as well as business organisations Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Elevator.

Chief executive Stephen Ashworth says the site has been “transformed” after acquiring it from commercial property investor Moorfield Group.

Aberdeen has “lots of opportunities”

He revealed his firm is looking to buy other sites in the area as it looks to build up on the success of Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks in Bridge of Don.

Mr Ashworth believes the oil and gas industry still has a very important part to play in Aberdeen and the city will adapt.

Aerial view of Aberdeen Energy Park. Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

He said: “I believe in oil and gas and feel it’s still got some way to run. There’s lots of opportunities.

“My view is that it will change with the times and always be a requirement for the facilities that are in Aberdeen.

“What we are seeing now is new opportunities coming through.

“Aberdeen will adapt with all the changes that are upon us in the industry.

“The UK needs to be more efficient with its energy and Aberdeen is a major for that.”

Looking for new city cites

The two parks comprise of more than 13 buildings and have more than 120 tenants as well as 16 acres of untapped development potential.

Since taking over ownership a year ago, a reduction in headline rental rates of around 35% to attract new occupier interest has resulted in a significant increase in tenancy deals, along with ambitious plans for further investment.

Mr Ashworth said: “It’s two very important sites for Aberdeen. People want our buildings.

“The enquiries are coming through and it from lots of new businesses as well.

“People want to renew. That for me is a great barometer of how well Aberdeen is doing and the potential it’s got.

“We still have plenty to go at. We have two refurbishment programmes planned in for next year and we are looking at other sites around the area.”

At the time of the acquisition Hurstwood hailed it as “one of the most significant property deals in Aberdeen in the last decade”.

The company also owns Woodside House, Glover Pavilion, Donside House and The Quad in Aberdeen.

Conversation