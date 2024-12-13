Aberdeen energy park boss sees ‘huge opportunities’ in city’s oil and gas future

The owner of two Aberdeen business parks believes the city still has “huge potential” when it comes to oil and gas opportunities.

It’s been 12 months since AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Manchester-based Hurstwood Holdings, acquired Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks.

During that time it has let 40,537 sq ft of space. Tenants include Keenan Recycling, Prospect 13 and ICR, as well as business organisations Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Elevator.

Chief executive Stephen Ashworth says the site has been “transformed” after acquiring it from commercial property investor Moorfield Group.

Aberdeen has “lots of opportunities”

He revealed his firm is looking to buy other sites in the area as it looks to build up on the success of Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks in Bridge of Don.

Mr Ashworth believes the oil and gas industry still has a very important part to play in Aberdeen and the city will adapt.

He said: “I believe in oil and gas and feel it’s still got some way to run. There’s lots of opportunities.

“My view is that it will change with the times and always be a requirement for the facilities that are in Aberdeen.

“What we are seeing now is new opportunities coming through.

“Aberdeen will adapt with all the changes that are upon us in the industry.

“The UK needs to be more efficient with its energy and Aberdeen is a major for that.”

Looking for new city cites

The two parks comprise of more than 13 buildings and have more than 120 tenants as well as 16 acres of untapped development potential.

Since taking over ownership a year ago, a reduction in headline rental rates of around 35% to attract new occupier interest has resulted in a significant increase in tenancy deals, along with ambitious plans for further investment.

Mr Ashworth said: “It’s two very important sites for Aberdeen. People want our buildings.

“The enquiries are coming through and it from lots of new businesses as well.

“People want to renew. That for me is a great barometer of how well Aberdeen is doing and the potential it’s got.

“We still have plenty to go at. We have two refurbishment programmes planned in for next year and we are looking at other sites around the area.”

At the time of the acquisition Hurstwood hailed it as “one of the most significant property deals in Aberdeen in the last decade”.

The company also owns Woodside House, Glover Pavilion, Donside House and The Quad in Aberdeen.