New owner sees ‘impressive’ rise in occupancy at Aberdeen business parks

A pair of Aberdeen business parks, which went under new ownership last year, have attracted an “impressive” number of new tenants this year.

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks has let 40,537 sq ft of space since the turn of the year.

Estates manager Cherry Paton believes there is a new lease of life at the two parks since AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Manchester-based Hurstwood Holdings, acquired them in December.

They are home to firms including Keenan Recycling, Prospect 13 and ICR, as well as business organisations Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Elevator.

Ms Paton said a number of recent enquiries have led to lettings, but is hopeful interest from UK, US and Norwegian firms will lead to more of the space being filled.

Business park enquiries

The parks were previously owned by commercial property investor Moorfield Group.

Hurstwood hailed the acquisition as “one of the most significant property deals in Aberdeen in the last decade”.

The two parks comprise more than 13 buildings and have more than 120 tenants as well as 100 acres of untapped development potential.

Ms Paton said although there are still a number of available units across the parks, she is happy with the current numbers as they continue to grow.

Ms Paton said: “Across the parks there is 38% of availability, and at Innovation Park it’s only 15%. These are really promising numbers.

“The past four to six months has been a really strong period for us with good uptake and occupancy rates.

“Retaining businesses through Covid days through support for each one has clearly paid off too.

“Businesses have been renewing leases and we’re obviously adding more now.”

Ms Paton said more enquiries have come the way of Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks since the new owners took over.

She added: “We’ve had a large amount of companies looking to see what’s on offer, I even did a viewing this morning.

“We’re converting the enquiries into lettings, which is exactly what we’re after.”

New Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks tenants

There is a “wide variety” of businesses operating from the business parks, according to Ms Paton.

Scot Tel Gould is the latest to sign up for an office suite at the Enterprise Centre, accommodating two people with the aim of doubling it in the next year.

The firm’s broadband services are designed to deliver high-speed internet access to both residential and commercial clients.

Ms Paton said: “The serviced offices are flexible spaces so that comes and goes.

“People are still looking to fill these spaces and we have a few more lettings which are due to conclude soon.”

Ms Paton feels new owner AM Sci Tech has added international interest as well as a strong relationship with the team on the ground.

She added: “It has been a very encouraging time and countries outwith the UK are looking for a north-east base.

“All the signs are there that it is going to continue to be a great year for us.”