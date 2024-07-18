New owner sees ‘impressive’ rise in occupancy at Aberdeen business parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New owner sees ‘impressive’ rise in occupancy at Aberdeen business parks

The acquisition was described as “one of the most significant property deals in Aberdeen in the last decade”.

By Alex Banks
Aerial view of Aberdeen Energy Park.
Aerial view of Aberdeen Energy Park. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

A pair of Aberdeen business parks, which went under new ownership last year, have attracted an “impressive” number of new tenants this year.

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks has let 40,537 sq ft of space since the turn of the year.

Estates manager Cherry Paton believes there is a new lease of life at the two parks since AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Manchester-based Hurstwood Holdings, acquired them in December.

They are home to firms including Keenan Recycling, Prospect 13 and ICR, as well as business organisations Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Elevator.

Ms Paton said a number of recent enquiries have led to lettings, but is hopeful interest from UK, US and Norwegian firms will lead to more of the space being filled.

Business park enquiries

The parks were previously owned by commercial property investor Moorfield Group.

Hurstwood hailed the acquisition as “one of the most significant property deals in Aberdeen in the last decade”.

The two parks comprise more than 13 buildings and have more than 120 tenants as well as 100 acres of untapped development potential.

Ms Paton said although there are still a number of available units across the parks, she is happy with the current numbers as they continue to grow.

Ms Paton said: “Across the parks there is 38% of availability, and at Innovation Park it’s only 15%. These are really promising numbers.

“The past four to six months has been a really strong period for us with good uptake and occupancy rates.

Aberdeen Energy and Innovation estates manager Cherry Paton. Image: Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks

“Retaining businesses through Covid days through support for each one has clearly paid off too.

“Businesses have been renewing leases and we’re obviously adding more now.”

Ms Paton said more enquiries have come the way of Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks since the new owners took over.

She added: “We’ve had a large amount of companies looking to see what’s on offer, I even did a viewing this morning.

“We’re converting the enquiries into lettings, which is exactly what we’re after.”

New Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks tenants

There is a “wide variety” of businesses operating from the business parks, according to Ms Paton.

Scot Tel Gould is the latest to sign up for an office suite at the Enterprise Centre, accommodating two people with the aim of doubling it in the next year.

The firm’s broadband services are designed to deliver high-speed internet access to both residential and commercial clients.

Ms Paton said: “The serviced offices are flexible spaces so that comes and goes.

Aberdeen Energy Park's Enterprise Centre.
Aberdeen Energy Park’s Enterprise Centre. Image: Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks

“People are still looking to fill these spaces and we have a few more lettings which are due to conclude soon.”

Ms Paton feels new owner AM Sci Tech has added international interest as well as a strong relationship with the team on the ground.

She added: “It has been a very encouraging time and countries outwith the UK are looking for a north-east base.

“All the signs are there that it is going to continue to be a great year for us.”

Conversation