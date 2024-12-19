Major Aberdeen and Fraserburgh fish group sees profits quadruple despite choppy waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major Aberdeen and Fraserburgh fish group sees profits quadruple despite choppy waters

The Aberdeenshire-based family behind the company said it was a challenging year but operating profits were “acceptable”.

By Liza Hamilton
A production line for gutting fish at International Fish Canners, Fraserburgh. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
A north-east seafood company, which includes the UK’s last remaining cannery, has seen its profits quadruple.
Newly filed accounts for IFC Holdings show revenue increased to £79.5 million for the year ending March 31 2024, compared to £76m in the 2023 financial year.
Pre-tax profits increased to £1.9m from £445,709 the year before.
Owned by the Aberdeenshire-based Clark family, the group includes Fraserburgh’s  International Fish Canners (Scotland), Nor-Sea Foods and Nor-Sea Holdings as well as  Aberdeen’s Nolan Seafoods UK, D&G Nolan and J Charles Seafoods.

Owner and manager Francis Clark (right) giving a tour of International Fish Canners in Fraserburgh to MPs David Duguid and Douglas Ross back in 2023. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Despite the increase in sales and profits, the business cited “challenging” market conditions.
This includes struggles recruiting and retaining skilled staff for its business processing and distributing canned and other fish products.
In the space of a year total workforce across the group dropped by 15%, from 748 to 639.

Directors satisfied with performance

Chairman Michael Clark OBE said the group faced a double whammy of “persistent inflationary pressures on cost” and difficulty recruiting and retaining skilled labour.
He said overheads were “tightly controlled” returning the group to an acceptable operating profit for the year.
“The directors believe the IFC group and its operating subsidiaries responded well in challenging market conditions and are satisfied with the group’s overall financial performance,” he added.
Its five distinct businesses collaborated effectively to provide coldstore facilities and a diverse range of high-quality seafood products, said Mr Clark.

Fish being processed inside the Fraserburgh factory which is part of the IFC Holdings group. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Since 2023, IFC’s turnover by country of destination has increased in the UK by around £5m to £58m.
Meanwhile, its turnover in Europe has dropped by almost £2m to £15.5m. Business in the rest of the world remained almost exactly the same at £6m.

Once biggest cannery in the world

The history of International Fish Canners dates back to 1883, when it was known as British Fish Canners, then owned by the Maconochie brothers.
At the time it was the largest cannery in the world, supplying troops in the Boer war and two world wars.

International Fish Canners was officially formed in 1983 by a group of Norwegians. Then in 1991 it came under the ownership of the Clarke family.

It became the first of the IFC group of companies and the UK’s only fish cannery.

Since then it acquired Nor Sea Foods, a specialist in smoked mackerel and kippers and Nolan Seafoods, adding a white fish dimension, as well as in-house coldstore and blast-freezing operations.

A tinned food TikTok trend has helped fuel an increase in demand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

According to the company website, its Fraserburgh cannery concentrates on the production of mackerel fillets and brisling sardines under private label agreements for retailers and brand owners around the world.

In 2015 it raised £12.5 million to expand facilities to meet growing demand for its products.

