Will house prices rise or fall in Inverness in 2025?

Estate agents operating in Inverness have given their predictions for the housing market in 2025.

The Highland capital saw a mixed bag in 2024, with sales figures increasing as well as the average price.

However, mortgage rates, the general election and economic uncertainty all played their part in raising concerns.

So, how will house prices change in Inverness in 2025?

We asked local property experts for their predictions.

Janette Dillon – Macleod and MacCallum

Macleod and MacCallum property manager Janette Dillon believes the Highland market has remained “fairly buoyant despite wider economic concerns”.

She explained: “The number of properties for sale increased by around 5% on the same period last year.

“The total value of sales is up about 1% and the average sale price compared to asking price up about 2% across the Highlands.

“It’s particularly encouraging to see more properties for sale, which is likely partly due to a reduction in interest rates and a greater availability of mortgage products.

“Inverness remains by far the largest market in the Highlands, and the majority of areas in the city are currently popular.

“Outwith the city itself, some of the surrounding towns in the area have experienced a slower market performance.

“I would expect the market to steadily improve throughout 2025, with prices remaining stable or increasing slightly across the region.”

Gregor Simpson – Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Shepherd Inverness partner Gregor Simpson saw a “very solid year” which cooled towards the year end.

He expects the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport will enhance demands as companies invest in the Highlands.

Mr Simpson said: “The general election and the budget played its part, but we remain positive for the year ahead now these things are out of the way and with the potential of interest rates slowly creeping back down this year.

“The effects of inflation remain with the cost of building still particularly high, but this often has the impact of fuelling the second-hand market.

“Tax implications coming in this year have also brought some second homes to the market which may help some hot spots such as the Isle of Skye.

“Other factors such as school catchments have also impacted property prices within Inverness.”

Karine MacRae Simpson – Tailormade Moves

Tailormade Moves director Karine MacRae Simpson saw plenty of positives in the past 12 months.

With the firm’s busiest year to date, selling 247 houses, she doesn’t see a “best or worst” performing area of Inverness.

Ms Simpson said: “It’s been a year of increasing positivity for the local property market.

“This year, property values will remain steady without any dramatic increases due to affordability constraints caused by higher mortgage rates and the general cost of living crisis.

“We would predict that 2025 will continue to see growth – especially with the impact of the renewable energy market and an influx of workers coming to the area.

“If people want to move, they should be thinking about doing it now before prices start to go up.”