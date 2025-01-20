Revenue hits £40m for Aberdeen office fit-out firm behind Silver Fin revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revenue hits £40m for Aberdeen office fit-out firm behind Silver Fin revamp

Space Solutions posted a solid performance for the financial year, but profits disappoint as "deal drag" affects the region.

By Liza Hamilton
Steve Judge, of Aberdeen firm Space Solutions.
Steve Judge of Aberdeen firm Space Solutions. Image: Space Solutions

The Aberdeen office fit-out specialist that revamped Union Street’s Silver Fin building for Shell passed £40 million sales last year.

Space Solutions founder and chairman Steve Judge said business in Aberdeen had been focused on repurposing older building stock.

He said lack of Grade A office space in the city had led to an increase in projects to “reinvent and rejuvenate older, good quality spaces”.

The firm saw a 6% bump in its revenues in the year to June 2024, but pre-tax profits decreased to £807,000, compared to £826,000 the previous year.

“Profitability is disappointing, that’s a fact,” admitted Mr Judge, “but that is reflective of a sluggish market.”

‘Deal drag’ in commercial property

Meanwhile, he said there was ongoing “deal drag” as uncertainty caused delays in decision-making from clients.

“2024 was reflective of prevailing economic conditions and uncertainty in the market,” he said.

“The presumption against oil and gas industries from both Holyrood and Westminster has had an impact on companies in north-east Scotland.”

Space Solutions founder and chairman Steve Judge, Victoria Walker, business development director, Teresa Thomson, finance and support services director, and Jim Mathieson, group managing director. Image: Roddie Scott Photography

More certainty is needed to improve the underlying level of confidence in the region, he said.

“We need there to be a more supportive government that is about a just transition as opposed to just ‘turn it off and it’ll be okay’,” he said. “I mean that’s not the case at all.”

Space Solutions principally operates in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow and take up of commercial property had been low everywhere.

Windfall tax felt in north-east

However, Mr Judge noted it was down by double digit percentages in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The north-east had been hit by an extension of windfall tax on oil and gas profits, which he said had had an “adverse impact”.

In his strategic report accompanying the accounts, Mr Judge also highlighted challenges from high levels of inflation and interest rates.

“The combination of these factors has become a challenge that the business has had to adapt to which it has done well,” he added.

“Supported in no small part by a loyal customer base and high levels of repeat opportunities that comes from that established client base.”

Space Solutions worked on the refit of Piper Sandler’s Aberdeen office space. Image: Space Solutions

The West End headquartered firm, which has 121 employees, has seen an increase in demand from renewables companies.

It is also working with companies keen to reduce costs.

“The big trend we are seeing right now is consolidation,” said Mr Judge.

“There are a number of businesses we’ve been working with who’ve been disposing of assets.

“Cost reduction is an imperative.”

Working hard to stay relevant

Meanwhile, occupiers were being more discerning with the space they have.

“It’s not just about how pretty a space looks,” said Mr Judge.

“It’s very much about how the space performs and how it meets the needs of the business.”

While Space Solutions continues to perform well, the chairman said it is not a market it takes for granted and works hard to stay relevant.

He added: “We have the skills for the repurposing, refurbishment, and rejuvenation of older building stock which is more affordable than new building at the moment because of the economic conditions.

“That plays well to our strengths and that’s representative of where our focus is.”

