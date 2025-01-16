Former Elgin skateboard store in ‘prime’ location wheels onto market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Elgin skateboard store in ‘prime’ location wheels onto market

In Inverness, a vinyl and retro games store and a beauty salon building can also be found amongst the market's highlights.

By Alex Banks
This Elgin building is amongst the commercial property highlights this week. Image: AB & S Estate Agents
A former Elgin skateboard shop has wheeled its way onto the market with a price of £65,000.

ESP Elgin, which described itself as “the north’s board sports specialist”, can be found in the latest Highland and Moray commercial property listings.

Meanwhile in Inverness, a retro games and vinyl store as well as a beauty salon building on Academy Street are also amongst the market’s highlights.

ESP Elgin, Elgin

This week we start in Moray, where a former sports boards store, ESP, has been put on the market for £65,000.

The shop on Moss Street shut last year when the owner took the decision to not renew the lease after seven years.

AB & S Estate Agents in Elgin is in charge of the listing and say it is in an “excellent” location.

ESP Elgin suffered a pipe burst in December 2023. Image: AB & S Estate Agents

The selling agent said: “The prominent commercial premises with an excellent window frontage is in a superb situation at the top of Moss Street.

“It was ESP skateboarding shop, as everyone will remember. It is now vacant, largely stripped out and ready for bespoke fitting to the buyer’s individual choice.

“This three-storey property, which is being “sold as seen” with its prominent situation opens up to a myriad of options and opportunity for the enterprising investor.”

No Filter Lounge, Inverness

Next up, a trip to the capital of the Highlands, and to Academy Street, where a property has been listed for £375,000.

The home of spa, beauty and personal care salon, No Filter Lounge, is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald.

However, if you’ve got your next appointment booked in – don’t worry. The ground floor is leased to No Filter Lounge and this is an investment opportunity.

The building which is home to No Filter Lounge on Academy Street is for sale. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Graham + Sibbald said: “The property comprises an end terraced largely traditional two storey attic and basement building.

“The retail unit benefits from extensive timber frontage onto Academy Street. The upper floors comprise two self-contained first and attic residential flats.”

Barney’s, Inverness

Staying in Inverness, another investment opportunity has played its way onto the market for £88,000.

65 Tomnahurich Street is a ground floor unit trading as Barney’s Spin Vinyl & Retro Games. It sees £9,360 earned in rent each year from the popular shop.

ASG Commerical, which is in charge of the listing, said the flexible retail unit is an “excellent space”.

Barney’s Vinyl and Retro Games in Inverness is for sale. Image: ASG Commercial

The selling agent said: “The property is being sold as an investment opportunity with tenant in place.

“There is two years to run on the lease. The vendors have owned 65 Tomnahurich St for several years.

“It is their desire to retire that brings this well-appointed property to the market.”

Conversation