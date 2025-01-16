Former Elgin skateboard store in ‘prime’ location wheels onto market

A former Elgin skateboard shop has wheeled its way onto the market with a price of £65,000.

ESP Elgin, which described itself as “the north’s board sports specialist”, can be found in the latest Highland and Moray commercial property listings.

Meanwhile in Inverness, a retro games and vinyl store as well as a beauty salon building on Academy Street are also amongst the market’s highlights.

ESP Elgin, Elgin

This week we start in Moray, where a former sports boards store, ESP, has been put on the market for £65,000.

The shop on Moss Street shut last year when the owner took the decision to not renew the lease after seven years.

AB & S Estate Agents in Elgin is in charge of the listing and say it is in an “excellent” location.

The selling agent said: “The prominent commercial premises with an excellent window frontage is in a superb situation at the top of Moss Street.

“It was ESP skateboarding shop, as everyone will remember. It is now vacant, largely stripped out and ready for bespoke fitting to the buyer’s individual choice.

“This three-storey property, which is being “sold as seen” with its prominent situation opens up to a myriad of options and opportunity for the enterprising investor.”

No Filter Lounge, Inverness

Next up, a trip to the capital of the Highlands, and to Academy Street, where a property has been listed for £375,000.

The home of spa, beauty and personal care salon, No Filter Lounge, is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald.

However, if you’ve got your next appointment booked in – don’t worry. The ground floor is leased to No Filter Lounge and this is an investment opportunity.

Graham + Sibbald said: “The property comprises an end terraced largely traditional two storey attic and basement building.

“The retail unit benefits from extensive timber frontage onto Academy Street. The upper floors comprise two self-contained first and attic residential flats.”

Barney’s, Inverness

Staying in Inverness, another investment opportunity has played its way onto the market for £88,000.

65 Tomnahurich Street is a ground floor unit trading as Barney’s Spin Vinyl & Retro Games. It sees £9,360 earned in rent each year from the popular shop.

ASG Commerical, which is in charge of the listing, said the flexible retail unit is an “excellent space”.

The selling agent said: “The property is being sold as an investment opportunity with tenant in place.

“There is two years to run on the lease. The vendors have owned 65 Tomnahurich St for several years.

“It is their desire to retire that brings this well-appointed property to the market.”