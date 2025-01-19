Champions League finalist on switching boots for books by starting Moray firm

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Nicky Grant and Stephanie Murray of Spey Bay firm Phoenic’s Consultancy.

How and why did you start in business?

Nicky: Phoenic’s Consultancy was born out of a desire to harness my wealth of career and life experience into a business that could give hope to others.

Drawing on values instilled in me from an early age, I wanted to support and guide those who may not have had the same opportunities I had.

Steph: My move to Phoenic’s Consultancy was driven by a desire for further growth and development in my career while also refocusing my time on my immediate family.

I’m passionate about social inclusion and working with young people again, which was a key factor in this decision.

How did you get to where you are today?

Nicky: I was fortunate to have positive role models who instilled in me the belief that anything was possible with hard work and determination.

My journey began with a professional football career at the highest level, including captaining my country.

After an injury ended my playing career, I transitioned into education and local government, eventually becoming an executive chief officer for education.

Setting up Phoenic’s allowed me to embrace new challenges, gain business experience, and potentially pursue a career in politics.

Steph: After completing a postgraduate degree in human rights, I initially struggled to enter the field during a tough job market.

I pivoted to the hospitality industry, where I spent 20 years honing my management skills.

Seeking a new challenge, I joined Phoenic’s to apply my values of hard work, dedication, and helping others in a fresh context.

Who helped you?

Nicky and Steph: Our families have been our pillars of support, and we’ve built strong local and national networks.

We’re also deeply committed to supporting each other, both personally and professionally.

We’ve benefited from guidance from experienced business coaches and regularly consult Steph’s dad, an international business professional, for insights.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Nicky: Don’t stay on your own island. This advice from my national coach encouraged me to use my unique talents to inspire others.

Steph: People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.

What is your biggest mistake?

Nicky and Steph: We try not to live with regrets, but we value self-reflection as a vital tool for growth.

We learn from our experiences and each other, using them to inform both our business and personal lives.

What is your greatest achievement?

Nicky: I’d choose either playing in the Champions League final with FC Frankfurt and scoring in front of 75,000 fans.

Or improving educational outcomes by 98% and 100% for vulnerable young people during my time as director of education.

These achievements inspire my future ambitions in politics.

Steph: My son, Kit, is my greatest achievement. His presence has reshaped my priorities, fueling my desire to create a brighter future for young people.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Nicky and Steph: The tendency toward bureaucracy in government decision-making often penalizes small businesses.

Simplifying processes and valuing small businesses’ contributions to the economy would be beneficial.

Membership in the Federation of Small Businesses is vital for advocating on our behalf.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Nicky: I’m enjoying keynote speaking engagements, which have led to coaching opportunities. I’m also planning to engage more in local politics.

Steph: I’ve established a Leadership Club for high-achieving businesswomen and aim to create a social enterprise blending my hospitality and youth work expertise.