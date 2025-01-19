Family of cyclist killed by drink-driver in Argyll receive six-figure payout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of cyclist killed by drink-driver in Argyll receive six-figure payout

Tony Parsons was buried on an estate after being run down by drink-driver Alexander McKellar.

By Graham Fleming
The family of Tony Parsons have been awarded a six-figure fee. Image: Police Scotland
The family of a cyclist killed in Argyll and hidden in a shallow grave for three years have received a six-figure payout after suing his killer.

Tony Parsons was mowed down while riding his bicycle by drink-driver Alexander McKellar, on the A82 between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum in Argyll and Bute on September 29 2017.

McKellar then covered up the crime by hiding the body of the 63-year-old deep in the nearby Auch Estate, with the help of his brother Robert, prompting a large missing person search.

Mr Parsons remained unaccounted for until 2020, when Alexander confessed to his girlfriend – who helped lead police to the burial spot using a can of Red Bull.

Tony Parsons’ family receive payout after civil case

The Parsons family launched a civil action against Alexander, which has now reached an out-of-court settlement worth six figures.

Gordon Dalyell, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, said: “I can confirm the civil action for the Parsons family has now concluded.

“The manner of Tony’s death and what happened subsequently was appalling and the pain of his loss understandably continues to cause huge distress to his loved ones.

“While compensation does not, in any way, heal the pain, it does help protect the futures of his relatives.

Alexander McKellar. Image: Police Scotland
Robert McKellar. Image: Police Scotland

“I commend the strength of the Parsons family throughout this whole period as they try to move on with their lives.”

Alexander was jailed for 12 years in 2023 after pleading guilty to culpable homicide.

The brothers also admitted a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

As well as Alexander being jailed, Robert was locked up for five years and three months for his part in the crime.

