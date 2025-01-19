Family of cyclist killed by drink-driver in Argyll receive six-figure payout

The family of a cyclist killed in Argyll and hidden in a shallow grave for three years have received a six-figure payout after suing his killer.

Tony Parsons was mowed down while riding his bicycle by drink-driver Alexander McKellar, on the A82 between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum in Argyll and Bute on September 29 2017.

McKellar then covered up the crime by hiding the body of the 63-year-old deep in the nearby Auch Estate, with the help of his brother Robert, prompting a large missing person search.

Mr Parsons remained unaccounted for until 2020, when Alexander confessed to his girlfriend – who helped lead police to the burial spot using a can of Red Bull.

Tony Parsons’ family receive payout after civil case

The Parsons family launched a civil action against Alexander, which has now reached an out-of-court settlement worth six figures.

Gordon Dalyell, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, said: “I can confirm the civil action for the Parsons family has now concluded.

“The manner of Tony’s death and what happened subsequently was appalling and the pain of his loss understandably continues to cause huge distress to his loved ones.

“While compensation does not, in any way, heal the pain, it does help protect the futures of his relatives.

“I commend the strength of the Parsons family throughout this whole period as they try to move on with their lives.”

Alexander was jailed for 12 years in 2023 after pleading guilty to culpable homicide.

The brothers also admitted a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

As well as Alexander being jailed, Robert was locked up for five years and three months for his part in the crime.