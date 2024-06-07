North East Telecommunications Ltd. celebrates 30 years of innovation in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business Scotland business

North East Telecommunications Ltd. celebrates 30 years of innovation in Aberdeen

Known for its innovative solutions and commitment to customer service

Presented by NET (North East Telecommunications Ltd.)
NET staff celebrating 30 years of business.
Left to right: Fraser Benzie - hires manager, Chris Martinez - accounts and IT manager, Mark Allan - managing director and Craig Messer - general manager.

Aberdeen-based North East Telecommunications (NET) Ltd., a trusted supplier in the telecommunications market, celebrated its 30th anniversary on May 26 2024.

NET recognises a milestone achievement and looks to the future in renewables

Founded in Aberdeen as an SME in 1994 by the current owner, Mark Allan, the company has evolved under his leadership from its early beginnings into a familiar industry name in the North East of Scotland, providing technical solutions and products to a global customer base.

“This milestone isn’t just about the longevity of our business. It’s more about the strong and trusted relationships we have built with clients, partners and suppliers, and our innovations across local and global telecommunications markets,” said Allan.

Allan continued: “We have come a long way in what seems a remarkably short period of time. I have enjoyed this incredible and exciting journey, but without the continued support and capabilities of our team members, partners, suppliers and loyal customers, we would never have achieved this success.”

NET Ltd. has remained at the forefront of communications technology, consistently delivering high quality products, services, and solutions to its customers across many industries, including Oil and gas, public sectors, agriculture, and the entertainment industry.

More recently, it has pivoted into the renewables market. With a priority on safety, quality, and environmental issues, the business has seen dynamic organic growth. Recent years have demonstrated a strategic change in direction for the company by investing in its people, processes, and facilities and through research and development-led innovation.

Clients rely more on the turnkey solutions being delivered by NET as the company transitions into closer relationships where a greater reliance upon its expert capabilities is evident. Mark still works closely with his team to inspire the company’s founding principles of safety, quality, innovation, and integrity. As an organisation , N E T demonstrates how these underlying principles, if followed, can produce an unrivalled partner for all its stakeholders.

Mark said, “Thanks to our efforts in applying the latest communications technologies, we are confident of significant growth in customer base, product offerings, global reach and differentiated services. We have grown NET to become one of the top performing Motorola Platinum Partner companies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, and by bringing the capabilities of Motorola’s latest WAVE PTX and bodyworn camera systems, we see new opportunities weekly. We are also very excited to be launching our latest in-house developed ATEX Crane Radio System in Q4 this year, building on the incredible success of the 50 systems already delivered over the past two years.”

The company has recorded its most sustained successful trading period over the last two years. Turnover has grown 30% each year since 2021, with FY24 trading well ahead of expectations, underpinned by an exceptionally strong order book. 30% growth in our 30th year of business is a great place to be.” For more information about North East Telecommunications Ltd., visit their website or contact info@netltd.co.uk.

 

More from Scotland business

Offshore wind turbines like this one are seen as a potential Scottish supply chain bonanza.
North and north-east ports part of ambitious new Scottish group
Left to right: Fraser Benzie - hires manager, Chris Martinez - accounts and IT manager, Mark Allan - managing director and Craig Messer - general manager.
'Ever a proud Elgin loon': Tributes to Ian Urquhart of whisky giants Gordon and…
How the new distillery will look on completion.
The Cabrach Distillery on track for summer opening
Business person planning their start-up finances using a tablet.
Start-up finance: key things to think about when launching
Left to right: Fraser Benzie - hires manager, Chris Martinez - accounts and IT manager, Mark Allan - managing director and Craig Messer - general manager.
Jobs boost nears as Cromarty port in line for share of £160m
Left to right: Fraser Benzie - hires manager, Chris Martinez - accounts and IT manager, Mark Allan - managing director and Craig Messer - general manager.
Walk out protest as SSEN and community at odds over size of planned substation
Sean Westwood, Mattioli Woods, speaking during The cHeRries Conference 2023.
The cHeRries Conference returns to Aberdeen
Business person walking up stairs in modern office.
Scottish Enterprise urges businesses to embrace change and innovation
Grant Thornton sign outside the head office building in Toronto, Canada.
Grant Thornton toasts 'strong' deals year across offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow
Workshop pic from pipeline engineering specialist Stats Group.
Major north-east deals part of another busy year for BGF