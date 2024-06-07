North East Telecommunications Ltd. celebrates 30 years of innovation in Aberdeen

Aberdeen-based North East Telecommunications (NET) Ltd., a trusted supplier in the telecommunications market, celebrated its 30th anniversary on May 26 2024.

NET recognises a milestone achievement and looks to the future in renewables

Founded in Aberdeen as an SME in 1994 by the current owner, Mark Allan, the company has evolved under his leadership from its early beginnings into a familiar industry name in the North East of Scotland, providing technical solutions and products to a global customer base.

“This milestone isn’t just about the longevity of our business. It’s more about the strong and trusted relationships we have built with clients, partners and suppliers, and our innovations across local and global telecommunications markets,” said Allan.

Allan continued: “We have come a long way in what seems a remarkably short period of time. I have enjoyed this incredible and exciting journey, but without the continued support and capabilities of our team members, partners, suppliers and loyal customers, we would never have achieved this success.”

NET Ltd. has remained at the forefront of communications technology, consistently delivering high quality products, services, and solutions to its customers across many industries, including Oil and gas, public sectors, agriculture, and the entertainment industry.

More recently, it has pivoted into the renewables market. With a priority on safety, quality, and environmental issues, the business has seen dynamic organic growth. Recent years have demonstrated a strategic change in direction for the company by investing in its people, processes, and facilities and through research and development-led innovation.

Clients rely more on the turnkey solutions being delivered by NET as the company transitions into closer relationships where a greater reliance upon its expert capabilities is evident. Mark still works closely with his team to inspire the company’s founding principles of safety, quality, innovation, and integrity. As an organisation , N E T demonstrates how these underlying principles, if followed, can produce an unrivalled partner for all its stakeholders.

Mark said, “Thanks to our efforts in applying the latest communications technologies, we are confident of significant growth in customer base, product offerings, global reach and differentiated services. We have grown NET to become one of the top performing Motorola Platinum Partner companies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, and by bringing the capabilities of Motorola’s latest WAVE PTX and bodyworn camera systems, we see new opportunities weekly. We are also very excited to be launching our latest in-house developed ATEX Crane Radio System in Q4 this year, building on the incredible success of the 50 systems already delivered over the past two years.”

The company has recorded its most sustained successful trading period over the last two years. Turnover has grown 30% each year since 2021, with FY24 trading well ahead of expectations, underpinned by an exceptionally strong order book. 30% growth in our 30th year of business is a great place to be.” For more information about North East Telecommunications Ltd., visit their website or contact info@netltd.co.uk.