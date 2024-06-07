Sporting legends headed to Union Street in bid to boost footfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sporting legends headed to Union Street in bid to boost footfall

A premier league hero, an F1 star and one of Scotland's greatest golfers will be talking in the Granite City.

By Shanay Taylor
Gianfranco Zola. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Three sporting icons are gearing up to headline an event in Aberdeen this summer.

The Ultimate Masterclass Festival is making its way to Union Street with Gianfranco Zola, Damon Hill and Colin Montgomerie all set to be in attendance.

The footballer, Formula 1 champion and golfing great are joining forces for ‘An Evening with Sporting Legends’.

Union Street to welcome sporting legends

All three will be on stage together to discuss what it takes to achieve sporting greatness, and to share stories from their blockbuster careers.

The event is the latest in the Ultimate Masterclass Festival series, which was launched by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce to boost city centre footfall.

A drop in footfall was recorded last month after the introduction of bus gates banning most traffic around Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street last year.

More than 7,000 people have attended the Ultimate Masterclass Festival since it was
launched by the Chamber last year.

The festival was created to inspire the region’s business community, and to support the
recovery of the city centre.

Its headline acts to date have included ‘Diary of a CEO’ star Steven Bartlet, podcaster
Elizabeth Day, global AI expert Nina Schick, footballer turned entrepreneur Gary Neville and television great Davina McCall.

Broadcaster Louis Theroux is also set to join the festival later this year.

Who is attending event?

Gianfranco Zola

After starting out as an apprentice to Diego Maradona at Napoli, Gianfranco Zola went on to become a Premier League great at Chelsea, where he made 229 appearances and won the League Cup, FA Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The Italian international – who played in the 1994 FIFA World Cup – has been inducted into both the English and Italian Hall of Fame and has also managed at the highest level, taking charge of West Ham United, Watford and Birmingham City.

Damon Hill

He famously overcame Michael Schumacher to win the 1996 Formula 1 World
Championship, after narrowly missing out on the title in 1994 and 1995 in controversial
circumstances.

It was a triumph over adversity for Hill and his Williams team following the death of Ayrton Senna at the ’94 San Marino Grand Prix, after which Hill found himself team leader with only one season’s experience in the top flight.

Colin Montgomerie

Montgomerie is one of Europe’s most decorated golfers having won 31 European
Tour Events and topped the continent’s Order of Merit on eight occasions.

He is also one of the greatest Ryder Cup players of all time, having never lost a singles
match in eight outings in the sport’s most prestigious match. He also captained the
European Team to victory in the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.

Ryan Crighton, Policy and Marketing Director at the Chamber and one of UMF’s founders hopes the event will “support the recovery of the city centre.”

Adding: “These sporting legends have never shared a stage before and it is going to be a fascinating night as we delve into their incredible careers.”

The event is set to take place on on July 30. Tickets can be purchased here.

