Sporting legends headed to Union Street in bid to boost footfall

Three sporting icons are gearing up to headline an event in Aberdeen this summer.

The Ultimate Masterclass Festival is making its way to Union Street with Gianfranco Zola, Damon Hill and Colin Montgomerie all set to be in attendance.

The footballer, Formula 1 champion and golfing great are joining forces for ‘An Evening with Sporting Legends’.

All three will be on stage together to discuss what it takes to achieve sporting greatness, and to share stories from their blockbuster careers.

The event is the latest in the Ultimate Masterclass Festival series, which was launched by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce to boost city centre footfall.

A drop in footfall was recorded last month after the introduction of bus gates banning most traffic around Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street last year.

More than 7,000 people have attended the Ultimate Masterclass Festival since it was

launched by the Chamber last year.

The festival was created to inspire the region’s business community, and to support the

recovery of the city centre.

Its headline acts to date have included ‘Diary of a CEO’ star Steven Bartlet, podcaster

Elizabeth Day, global AI expert Nina Schick, footballer turned entrepreneur Gary Neville and television great Davina McCall.

Broadcaster Louis Theroux is also set to join the festival later this year.

Who is attending event?

Gianfranco Zola

After starting out as an apprentice to Diego Maradona at Napoli, Gianfranco Zola went on to become a Premier League great at Chelsea, where he made 229 appearances and won the League Cup, FA Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The Italian international – who played in the 1994 FIFA World Cup – has been inducted into both the English and Italian Hall of Fame and has also managed at the highest level, taking charge of West Ham United, Watford and Birmingham City.

Damon Hill

He famously overcame Michael Schumacher to win the 1996 Formula 1 World

Championship, after narrowly missing out on the title in 1994 and 1995 in controversial

circumstances.

It was a triumph over adversity for Hill and his Williams team following the death of Ayrton Senna at the ’94 San Marino Grand Prix, after which Hill found himself team leader with only one season’s experience in the top flight.

Colin Montgomerie

Montgomerie is one of Europe’s most decorated golfers having won 31 European

Tour Events and topped the continent’s Order of Merit on eight occasions.

He is also one of the greatest Ryder Cup players of all time, having never lost a singles

match in eight outings in the sport’s most prestigious match. He also captained the

European Team to victory in the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.

Ryan Crighton, Policy and Marketing Director at the Chamber and one of UMF’s founders hopes the event will “support the recovery of the city centre.”

Adding: “These sporting legends have never shared a stage before and it is going to be a fascinating night as we delve into their incredible careers.”

The event is set to take place on on July 30. Tickets can be purchased here.