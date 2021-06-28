Free guide aims to help firms have healthy employees

Global health service company Cigna Europe has launched a 40-step, free guide to help smaller firms improve the wellbeing of employees.

It follows research by Cigna that found well-designed company health plans with low investment levels can achieve returns four times higher than more costly programmes.

The Road to a Healthy SME: A Practical Guide to Achieving Better Results Through Employee Whole Health offers cost-effective ideas to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) support their employees’ health and well-being during Covid-19 and beyond.

There are many benefits of investing in employee whole health.”

Amy MacKay, sales and commercial effectiveness director, Cigna, said: “Our new guide provides SMEs with the support they need to achieve success by looking after the whole health of their most important asset – their people.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises play a pivotal role in the whole health of their employees, as they are in a privileged position when it comes to intervening positively in this area.

“However, we know this doesn’t come without its challenges as many small businesses are short on time and resources.”

Ms Mackay added: “There are many benefits of investing in employee whole health. Our guide provides affordable and straightforward solutions, designed to support employers to implement quick, early interventions to help their business and employees to thrive during these challenging times and beyond.”

Cigna’s Covid-19 Global Impact Study found nearly one-third (31%) of UK adults have taken time off work due to the pandemic and nearly half (46%) feel the crisis has had an impact on productivity at work.

It also found employees want more support from employers, with 43% seeking flexible working location/hours, followed by financial support for Covid testing (46%) and enhanced healthcare services (42%).

New well-being strategy for Argyll workers

The Aberdeen Clinic unveils £2m investment for occupational health ‘hub’ in Dyce