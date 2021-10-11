Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The hidden cost of Covid-19 on smaller firms and their owners

By Keith Findlay
October 11, 2021, 6:00 am

More than four in five (82%) small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners in a UK-wide survey said their mental health had declined due to Covid-19.

Nearly one in five (19%) described their mental wellbeing as in a “bad” place.

The study by small business insurance provider Simply Business also revealed almost half (47%) of the SME owners were worried about their mental health.

Livelihoods are on the line as a result of Covid-19, with small business owners facing an unprecedented amount of pressure.”

Alan Thomas, chief executive, Simply Business UK

Nearly one-third (30%) said they had experienced depression since the start of the pandemic.

More than three in five (62%) had suffered the effects of stress and in excess of half (55%) reported anxiety.

On top of this, more than half of small business owners (51%) reported problems with their sleep.

Nearly one in five reported loneliness

In addition, more than a quarter (27%) of self-employed people had suffered low self-esteem since the start of the pandemic, while nearly one-fifth (19%) had experienced loneliness – heightened by various lockdowns.

More than four-fifths (82%) of self-employed people had suffered poor mental health.

Small business owners have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19, with the pandemic – and the various lockdowns, restrictions, and changing regulations that have come with it – causing severe disruption to business operations and, therefore, income.

Worried owners in an empty restaurant calculating finances.

While restrictions have lifted and small businesses are in a post-recovery phase, many are still working to recoup lost earnings.

According to Simply Business, this equates to £126.6 billion in total for UK SMEs.

One-third (33%) of SME owners have had to shut their business at various points of the pandemic, and well in excess of two-fifths (44%) were operating at a reduced capacity, the Simply Business survey found.

Relationships have suffered

More than one-third (35%) had struggled to switch off, one in five (21%) said it had affected their confidence and in excess of one-fifth (22%) reported a negative impact on relationships with family or friends.

And nearly one-third (28%) felt demotivated to continue with or restart their business.

Simply Business UK chief executive Alan Thomas said: “Few have been hit harder by the effects of the pandemic than the self-employed.”

He added: “Livelihoods are on the line as a result of Covid-19, with small business owners facing an unprecedented amount of pressure.

“Clearly this has had a huge impact on their wellbeing – the scale of which can be seen in the results of this study.

“Small businesses are vital to our economy and communities – and will be central to our collective recovery.

“We must continue to protect small businesses and, crucially, the individuals behind them as much as we can.”

