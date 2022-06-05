School capacity checker: Islands edition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

School capacity checker: Islands edition

By Garrett Stell
June 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Many island schools are well below their operating capacity, with more than half at less than 50%.
Last month we brought you the statistics on overcrowded schools across the north and north-east, but many island schools are faced with a different problem.

More than half of the 78 schools in the island councils are at or below 50% capacity this year.

Mothballing is usually more of a threat than overcrowding to many rural island schools. There’s no hard-and-fast rule for when a school will get mothballed.

But for very small schools, some with only a handful of pupils, it’s a constant concern.

There are currently three mothballed schools in the islands, two in Shetland and one in the Western Isles.

Smaller populations make it hard for island councils to project school rolls the way mainland councils can. But locals say that boosting the population and reopening schools won’t be easy.

A note on the island school capacity tables

We’ve categorised schools as spare capacity (0-79%), low capacity (80-89%) and nearly full or over capacity (90% and above).

Keep in mind that school occupancy is just one factor that determines a school’s effective capacity. Building condition and suitability and individual student needs also play a part.

Also, note that the island local authorities track their school roll and projections differently. You can read more about the mainland local authorities in our previous report.

Now, use the search feature to find your school, or click on a column to sort by name or capacity.

Orkney school capacities

In Orkney, the council breaks down school capacities according to both primary and ELC provisions. ELC provisions are approaching overcrowding in four of 19 schools.

But unused space at the primary level offers extra room on campuses.

Until recently, two schools – North Ronaldsay and Flotta – had been mothballed. Over the last three years, the schools cost £50,518.64 and £44,948.44, respectively.

There are 10 schools at or below 50% capacity, out of a total of 25. Projections from the council suggest school rolls will look similar in five years’ time.

Shetland school capacities

There are currently two mothballed schools in Shetland – Skerries Primary and Papa Stour Primary Schools.

A spokeswoman for Shetland Islands Council said that the council aims for 80-85% capacity.

Recently, the council has had to work hard to recruit teachers to the area. Education leaders issued a plea for help filling vacancies, and some schools spent years searching for a new head teacher.

‘We just want what’s best for our children’: Why is it so hard to recruit teachers to our islands?

Western Isles school capacities

In the Western Isles, 10 of the council’s 25 schools are under 50% capacity.

Bernera Primary is currently mothballed and its students are attending Sgoil nan Loch. The council reviews the school’s condition every year. If more children come to the island in the future, it may be able to reopen.

