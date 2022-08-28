Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your ‘unrecyclable’ stuff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn children are turning rubbish into cash with a clever recycling project.

Pupils at Junior World childcare centre in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the ‘unrecyclable’.

The children asked the local community to donate items that the council don’t currently pick up in their kerbside collections.

This includes things like Pringles tubes, manuals, electric toothbrush heads and even old toys and games.

Usually, the council would send these items to landfill or incineration.

Instead, the Nairn kids send them off to TerraCycle – the world leader in recycling hard-to-recycle waste.

TerraCycle recycles the items by shredding, cleaning and turning them into plastic pellets. Manufacturers then use the pellets to create new plastic products such as outdoor equipment. In turn, this reduces the need to extract new resources from the planet.

Keep it coming

Members of the public have been dropping off their waste at special bins in the front garden at Junior World Childcare on Millbank Crescent, Nairn.

For every item collected, TerraCycle provides points which Junior World can redeem as a charity donation. So far, the nursery has raised an impressive £200 for CALA and the British Red Cross.

Childcare practitioner Elena Reid runs the programme at Junior World.

“At Junior World Childcare, we are keen to emphasise the importance of caring for the planet and reducing our environmental footprint,” says Elena.

“The TerraCycle programmes are a great way to teach children the importance of recycling while also raising funds for charities at the same time.”

And they’re not done yet – the Nairn children want the public to keep donating for their good cause.

“We encourage everyone in the area to get involved and sort, save and bring the items we can recycle to our drop-off location,” adds Elena.

“It’s a great way to both reduce the amount of waste you send to landfill, and help raise funds for charities and organisations that need it.”

