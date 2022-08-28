Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your ‘unrecyclable’ stuff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your ‘unrecyclable’ stuff

By Nicola Sinclair
August 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Nairn children are turning rubbish into cash with a clever recycling project.

Pupils at Junior World childcare centre in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the ‘unrecyclable’.

The children asked the local community to donate items that the council don’t currently pick up in their kerbside collections.

This includes things like Pringles tubes, manuals, electric toothbrush heads and even old toys and games.

Usually, the council would send these items to landfill or incineration.

Instead, the Nairn kids send them off to TerraCycle – the world leader in recycling hard-to-recycle waste.

TerraCycle recycles the items by shredding, cleaning and turning them into plastic pellets. Manufacturers then use the pellets to create new plastic products such as outdoor equipment. In turn, this reduces the need to extract new resources from the planet.

Keep it coming

Members of the public have been dropping off their waste at special bins in the front garden at Junior World Childcare on Millbank Crescent, Nairn.

Items like Pringles tubes, some plastics and manuals can be made into new products via TerraCycle.

For every item collected, TerraCycle provides points which Junior World can redeem as a charity donation. So far, the nursery has raised an impressive £200 for CALA and the British Red Cross.

Childcare practitioner Elena Reid runs the programme at Junior World.

“At Junior World Childcare, we are keen to emphasise the importance of caring for the planet and reducing our environmental footprint,” says Elena.

“The TerraCycle programmes are a great way to teach children the importance of recycling while also raising funds for charities at the same time.”

And they’re not done yet – the Nairn children want the public to keep donating for their good cause.

“We encourage everyone in the area to get involved and sort, save and bring the items we can recycle to our drop-off location,” adds Elena.

“It’s a great way to both reduce the amount of waste you send to landfill, and help raise funds for charities and organisations that need it.”

