Back to school: Young Myles follows in family’s footsteps at Kaimhill By David Proctor August 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 10:33 am 0 Myles is ready to start school. Picture by Terry Begg [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Education 'Simply not good enough': Parents demand council restarts city school construction ahead of crunch… 0 Four Highland primaries look set to tackle traffic with School Street Zones 0 Aberdeenshire and Orkney school and nursery staff to take part in three-day September strike Back to School 2022: Your snaps of children off to school in Aberdeen City… 0 Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance 0 Higher and higher: LiftEx Industry Career Day to help students level up 9 awe-inspiring things to see at this history festival in Aberdeen Out of school club lives to play another year 0 Peterhead teen bucks trend to win place at Oxford 1 And they're off: Excitement and tears for Highland's new primary ones 0 More from Press and Journal Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity… 0 Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott… 0 Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high… 0 Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support 0