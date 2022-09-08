Top north-east school opens its doors this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Top north-east school opens its doors this weekend

By Garrett Stell
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Despite its international appeal, almost half of its 500 pupils are local.
If you’ve ever wanted to see where some of Aberdeen’s top students hone their skills, this weekend is the perfect opportunity.

International School Aberdeen is opening its doors to visitors during the city’s weekend-long celebration of heritage and historical sites.

The tours are part of Doors Open Day in Aberdeen, a nationwide event that gives the public free access to iconic sites.

The school recently celebrated its 50th year and will be welcoming guests for guided tours of the campus on Saturday, September 10.

Tours will start on the hour every hour from 10 am – 2 pm.

And Aberdeen’s first international school is just one of the dozens of sites open to guests this weekend. Be sure to check our full list of sites taking part in Doors Open Days 2022 across the north and north-east.

ISA ‘delighted’ to open doors

On display will be the school’s sports facilities, including a swimming pool, climbing wall and sports complex, as well as state-of-the-art science labs, a performing arts studio and a 300-seat theatre.

Members of the public can take a tour of ISA’s historic campus this weekend.

Head of School at ISA, Nick Little, said that he’s looking forward to showing the public how ISA students spend their time.

“ISA is such a special place and we are incredibly proud of our beautiful campus. We warmly welcome families and visitors from the local area to come along and see what we have to offer.”

Celebrating success

And the amenities on offer don’t seem to be just for show. The most recent round of exam results suggests that ISA students are making the most of their resources on campus.

With a 100% pass rate in the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma, ISA students performed well above global grade point averages in 2022.

One student even earned 45 points – the maximum score for the diploma. Less than 1% of students worldwide can claim this achievement.

Visit the school website for more information about ISA.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Celebrations begin as International School Aberdeen marks 50 years in Granite City

International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books in the bin

Plans for new Nairn Academy presented to public as rainwater drips into bucket in corner

