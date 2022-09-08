Top north-east school opens its doors this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’ve ever wanted to see where some of Aberdeen’s top students hone their skills, this weekend is the perfect opportunity.

International School Aberdeen is opening its doors to visitors during the city’s weekend-long celebration of heritage and historical sites.

The tours are part of Doors Open Day in Aberdeen, a nationwide event that gives the public free access to iconic sites.

The school recently celebrated its 50th year and will be welcoming guests for guided tours of the campus on Saturday, September 10.

Tours will start on the hour every hour from 10 am – 2 pm.

And Aberdeen’s first international school is just one of the dozens of sites open to guests this weekend. Be sure to check our full list of sites taking part in Doors Open Days 2022 across the north and north-east.

ISA ‘delighted’ to open doors

On display will be the school’s sports facilities, including a swimming pool, climbing wall and sports complex, as well as state-of-the-art science labs, a performing arts studio and a 300-seat theatre.

Head of School at ISA, Nick Little, said that he’s looking forward to showing the public how ISA students spend their time.

“ISA is such a special place and we are incredibly proud of our beautiful campus. We warmly welcome families and visitors from the local area to come along and see what we have to offer.”

Celebrating success

And the amenities on offer don’t seem to be just for show. The most recent round of exam results suggests that ISA students are making the most of their resources on campus.

With a 100% pass rate in the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma, ISA students performed well above global grade point averages in 2022.

One student even earned 45 points – the maximum score for the diploma. Less than 1% of students worldwide can claim this achievement.

Visit the school website for more information about ISA.

