Home Education

‘What a lovely thing to have’ – Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester coins

By Nicola Sinclair
September 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
Glenurquhart Primary School has spoken of their pride in being among the first children to complete the Junior Forester Award.

Lord Lieutenant for Inverness James Wotherspoon presented pupils with a special commemorative coin on 1 September.

The Royal Mint created the coins as a special edition of the Junior Forester Award for the Jubilee year. They were given to the first 7,000 children to complete the award.

“What a lovely thing to have, given everything that has happened recently,” says Kerry Laird, head teacher of Glenurquhart Primary School in Drumnadrochit. “It’s something for the children to keep hold of and know that they got that in the Jubilee year, the same year that The Queen sadly passed away.”

The pupils – in primary one and two – are too little to understand the significance of the year, but the lessons they have learned about their environment could last a lifetime.

If you go down to the woods today…

The children’s adventures started at Craigmonie Woods, just behind the school. Led by teacher Adrian Macleod, they searched for bugs and beasties, leaves and flowers.

Pupils collected leaves and learned how to identify the trees they belong to. They also learned about the wildlife in their local forest, and how to identify risks.

Glenurquhart pupils exploring their local Craigmonie woods for the Junior Forester Award.

Back at the school, pupils planted wildflower tubs in the P1/2 garden and built a bug hotel.  The sixth task in their Junior Forester Award was to explain to their P7 buddies all about how to take care of the local environment.

“It’s simple things to get the pupils used to their local environment,” says Mrs Laird. “We do a lot of learning about sustainability and protecting the environment round about them.

“They become responsible for their local area and learn how to take care of it. These are the woods the children will play in so it’s important they get to know them.”

A very special presentation

Twenty-five pupils in P1/2 completed the Junior Forester Award, which aims to give young people an insight into forestry and woodland management.

This Jubilee year saw a huge national tree planting effort called The Queen’s Canopy. Working with the Royal Forestry Society and Scottish Forestry Society, The Queen’s Canopy created a special edition of the Junior Forester Award to mark the Jubilee.

The rain didn’t hold the P1/2 pupils back as they learned about protecting their environment.

The Royal Mint produced 7,000 commemorative coins to present to the first 7,000 children to complete the award.

“We were lucky to be one of the first schools to achieve it and get the special coins,” says Mrs Laird. “It was superb that Mr Wotherspoon was able to come and present them to the children. We’re very proud of their achievements.”

Local councillor Chris Ballance also offered his congratulations.

“It is wonderful that the young pupils of one of our local schools have worked hard to better understand and take care of our environment,” said councillor Ballance. “The children have demonstrated their new knowledge and skills brilliantly. A big well done to everyone involved.”

