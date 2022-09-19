Callum Law: Magic of the cup vanished for Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Callum Law: Magic of the cup vanished for Huntly

By Callum Law
September 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 11:57 am
On and off the pitch Huntly were left with a sense of frustration about their Scottish Cup tie against Pollok.
It was hard not to feel sorry for Huntly when the scheduled live broadcast of their Scottish Cup first round tie was cancelled.

BBC Scotland announced last month that the Black and Golds’ clash with Pollok at Newlandsfield would be shown.

As a result, the tie was switched from Saturday afternoon to Friday evening only for the BBC to pull out last Wednesday citing “an exceptional demand on resources”.

Given events in the wider world and the death of Queen Elizabeth II it’s understandable that the broadcaster’s resources will have been stretched.

However, that will still be of scant consolation to Huntly.

The Black and Golds players may not get another chance in their careers to appear in a live game on national television.

Although after the event – a 6-0 defeat for Huntly – some might say it was a blessing the fixture wasn’t shown!

But regardless of the outcome the exposure and publicity generated by a live game would provide a great boost to any Breedon Highland League club.

On a practical level, some of Allan Hale’s squad had to work overtime to get the hours off to travel to Glasgow to fulfil the fixture, while some had to take unpaid leave.

Fan frustration

Supporters of the Christie Park club were also inconvenienced, although around 20 did still manage to attend.

Huntly’s supporters club investigated the possibility of running a bus to the fixture, but after it was moved to Friday there wasn’t enough demand.

Many, you would imagine, had anticipated watching it from the comfort of their own home.

Had the game been on Saturday in all likelihood there would have been sufficient demand to justify the supporters club running a bus.

Unfortunately it was too late for the game to be moved back a day following the announcement about the broadcast cancellation.

It is also believed that Pollok and Huntly are still waiting for confirmation about whether or not they will receive the modest broadcast fee.

Surely the clubs have to be paid? After all it wasn’t their fault the game wasn’t screened.

Clearly BBC Scotland had difficult decisions to make last week and I don’t envy them.

The national broadcaster has been a supporter of Scottish football and the Scottish Cup in particular for a very long time.

But for fans of Huntly and the Highland League in general the events of last week left a bitter taste in the mouth.

I imagine plenty of people noted that the FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham v Chatham Town was broadcast live over the weekend and the usual Scottish Premiership highlights programmes made it to air.

For Highland League clubs and players being involved in a live televised fixture is a rare and unique experience.

Hopefully, for Huntly and other clubs in the north, their time on the big stage will come.

