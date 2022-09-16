One step closer to teacher strike after union ‘overwhelmingly’ rejects pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One step closer to teacher strike after union ‘overwhelmingly’ rejects pay offer

By Garrett Stell
September 16, 2022, 2:00 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 3:38 pm
Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
Many people held protest signs.

Members of Scotland’s largest teachers’ union turned out in force to reject the most recent pay offer from employers and voice support for a teacher strike action.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), which represents roughly 80% of teachers in the country, recently asked members to vote on the most recent pay offer, a rise of 5%.

Almost 80% of members took part in the most recent ballot, which closed on Friday afternoon. Of those, 94% rejected the pay offer, and 91% voted in support of industrial action.

The vote wasn’t an official strike ballot, so there is no guarantee of walkouts. But EIS officials said that they will formally prepare to open a formal strike ballot next week.

The rejected offer would have seen teachers receive an overall pay increase of 5%.

Employers ‘must do better’

During Friday’s meeting of the national EIS council, the union’s general secretary Andrea Bradley said the results reinforced the executive committee’s earlier decision to reject the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities’ (Cosla) pay offer on behalf of members.

“This is an overwhelming ballot result which demonstrates, very clearly, the collective view of Scotland’s teachers with regard to their pay: Cosla and the Scottish Government must do better.

“Teachers have simply had enough of the year-on-year struggle to achieve a fair pay settlement, with local authorities and the Scottish Government repeatedly dragging their feet and offering sub-inflation level pay settlements.”

She said that the 5% pay offer represents a real-terms pay cut of 7%, citing the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Teacher strike: Official dispute coming next week

When the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) meets next week, EIS will formally reject the pay offer and declare a dispute with local authority employers.

EIS representatives did not say when the formal strike ballot would open, or give specifics on the potential dates or scope of industrial action.

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union said:

“The NASUWT has already rejected the 5% pay offer after consultation with our members.

“The 5% offered by COSLA falls way short of what teachers are demanding, following a decade of real terms pay cuts and the current cost of living crisis.

“Unless a vastly improved offer is made, we remain committed to balloting members this term for industrial action.”

Cosla declined to comment on the results of Friday’s vote.

North east councils also declined to comment on the situation at this stage.

