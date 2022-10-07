UHI Moray Class of 2022 ready for new challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

UHI Moray Class of 2022 ready for new challenges

By Garrett Stell
October 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
UHI Moray class of 2022 graduates at he ceremony
Graduates from the class of UHI Moray class of 2022. Supplied by UHI Moray.

Hundreds of students and their families filled Elgin Town Hall this week to celebrate UHI Moray’s graduating class of 2022.

On Thursday, UHI Moray hosted a ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021, who didn’t have the chance to walk across the stage and collect their awards due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The cohort in Friday’s ceremonies was the first in over three years to be able to graduate in person.

And the graduates and lecturers took full advantage of the occasion.

Each of the students had started their degrees when the university was still known as Moray College UHI, and they endured years of difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But this week, they crossed the stage proudly and to thunderous applause. The ceremony was a celebration of what the students had achieved to this point, and an invitation to them to move on to new challenges.

No barriers to learning

Of all of this year’s graduates, Rita Graham might have taken the least conventional path to her bachelor’s degree.

After leaving school when she was 15, she found herself unemployed and looking for work later in life. But, she said, she had some work to do first.

“My CV was sketchy at best,” she told the audience on Friday.

Miss Graham delivered the vote of thanks at all of this week’s ceremonies, and she had a message of appreciation for her lecturers and encouragement for classmates.

She said that she was often the oldest student in her class – sometimes to the great relief of a few 40- and 50-year-old classmates.

Rita Graham celebrating graduating with her Bachelor of Arts degree alongside her sons Kevin (right) and John Forrest (left) and grandson Sean Forrest. Supplied by Garrett Stell | DC Thomson

But she said this added an extra dimension to her education, which she wouldn’t have traded for anything.

“I had a brilliant experience, and I’ve still got so many friends I keep in touch with. Because I was a little older, I was able to have a different kind of banter with my lecturers.

“And it was really helpful because a lot of the subjects we covered I had some real experience in.”

She isn’t sure yet what’s next for her, but she knows she’ll have family backing her all the way.

“When I first started college, a degree was the furthest thing from my mind.

“I think my family was quite amazed.”

How great is this?

And Miss Graham’s family weren’t the only ones amazed by the UHI Moray class of 2022’s accomplishments.

UHI Moray principal and CEO David Patterson welcomed Friday’s guests and he was clearly bubbling over with excitement about the idea of a first in-person ceremony in three years.

“How great is this?” he asked the crowd, after inviting them to give the graduates a round of applause.

UHI Moray class of 2022 graduates
Family and friends celebrated loves ones graduating in the UHI Moray Class of 2022. By Garrett Stell | DC Thomson

He went on to list some of UHI Moray’s accomplishments with help from the class of 2o22. UHI Moray was the best-performing college in mainland Scotland in the first year of the pandemic, and multiple degree programmes more than doubled in size during that time.

But, he said, this week’s celebrations weren’t about the numbers.

“What we’re here for, and the point of Moray College, is to help change lives. To help get people from where they are now to where they need to be.

“So congratulations, be proud of what you’ve achieved and, above all else, be confident about what you can do in the future.”

The crowd cheered as each student collected their award, rattling the rafters in a manner fit for the happy occasion. An extra roar went up for Linzi Clark, who not only received her SCQF Level 6 Certificate in Beauty and Aesthetic Therapies but also took home the prestigious Student of the Year award.

UHI Moray class of 2022 graduate Linzi Clark
Linzi Clark was named Student of the Year for the UHI Moray Class of 2022. By Garrett Stell | DC Thomson

Armed for new challenges

Following the award ceremony, special guest speaker Marius Puscas, owner of Elgin’s Planta Cafe paid a final tribute to the class of 2022. He told the audience about the challenges he faced when opening a new business in January 2020, only to be forced to shut his doors three months later.

“It was a time of uncertainty, we had no idea how long it would last,” he said. And he told the graduates that difficult times lay ahead of them as well.

“Life will be hard, for every single one of you. You will go through ups and down like the seasons. You’ll have a really nice summer, but then autumn comes and winter and these times will be hard.”

But there’s always going to be a way through, he said, and the graduates have what they need to persevere.

“Every single one of you has your own dreams and wants to pursue your careers, and I just want to say it’s possible. But don’t be afraid.

“If you have the passion and belief in yourselves, it will get you through anything. You have the talent and training to succeed.

“Now, people in the community and in the country need your talent and hard work.”

UHI Moray Class of 2022 Gallery

Graduates from the class of UHI Moray class of 2022. Supplied by UHI Moray.
By Garrett Stell | DC Thomson
By Garrett Stell | DC Thomson
Graduates from the class of UHI Moray class of 2022. Supplied by UHI Moray.
Family and friends crowded into Elgin Town Hall to celebrate the UHI Moray class of 2022. By Garrett Stell | DC Thomson
Graduates from the class of UHI Moray class of 2022. Supplied by UHI Moray.
Graduates from the class of UHI Moray class of 2022. Supplied by UHI Moray.
Graduates from the class of UHI Moray class of 2022. Supplied by UHI Moray.
UHI Moray Class of 2022 graduates. Elgin Town Hall. Supplied by UHI Moray
Graduates from the class of UHI Moray class of 2022. Supplied by UHI Moray.
Graduates from the class of UHI Moray class of 2022. Supplied by UHI Moray.
Graduates from the class of UHI Moray class of 2022. Supplied by UHI Moray.

