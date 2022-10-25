Thurso High School forced to close part of building amid safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thurso High School forced to close part of building amid safety concerns

By Nicola Sinclair
October 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Part of Thurso High School has been closed down due to safety concerns.
Part of Thurso High School has been closed down due to safety concerns.

Highland Council engineers have closed a block of Thurso High School with immediate effect.

The decision follows a site inspection by structural engineers, who are concerned about the condition of the concrete frame in the three-storey 1960s extension block.

They recommended closing the block until further assessment is carried out.

Highland Council said alternative arrangements are being made for affected classrooms in discussion with the head teacher. The rest of the school remains open.

The news has reignited the debate among locals over why Thurso still doesn’t have a new school, while neighbouring Wick does.

Thurso High School in Caithness.

Head forced to write to parents

Head teacher Hannah Flavell wrote to parents this morning to advise them of the closure. Mrs Flavell told parents she does not yet know the extent of the damage, nor how long the building will be closed for.

She said: “In the immediate future we will have to rehouse all A block classes elsewhere within the school as far as we possibly can. These are mostly technical classes, but include a geography/modern studies and ASN classroom also.

“Following that, we will be looking at temporary classrooms of some sort for a period of time, whatever the decision about the building is.

“Disruption is clearly unavoidable but we will do our absolute utmost to minimise this as far as possible, and in particular to ensure that the learning of senior certificate classes is not compromised at this extremely important time.”

Thurso schools in ‘poor’ condition

Local councillor Karl Rosie called the closure “very disappointing” and says he’s seeking an urgent meeting with council officers.

“Our immediate focus must be on ensuring minimal disruption for our young people that attend Thurso High and keeping staff, parents and pupils informed of contingency plans and solutions,” said Mr Rosie.

Highland Council education reports list Thurso High School as C (poor) for the suitability and condition of the building. The town’s primary schools are little better, with Miller Academy also rated C, and Mount Pleasant and Pennyland rated B.

Despite this, Thurso High School does not feature on Highland Council’s capital plan. The schools that are in line for new builds are also currently on tenterhooks as the council reviews its spending.

Thurso councillor Karl Rosie called for quick action to repair Thurso High School.

Mr Rosie has long called for a strategic review of Thurso schools.

“We can no longer ignore the poor condition of the entire Thurso school estate,” he said. “We have the opportunity to explore how we may develop our education estate as part of a place-based review by Hub North Scotland, which works on behalf of 16 public sector bodies, including NHS Highland and Highland Council.

“The review is focusing on the needs of the area by developing a co-ordinated approach to realising its potential.”

Wick has a new school – what about Thurso?

Reacting to the news, locals pointed out that neighbouring Wick has a brand new multi-million pound community campus.

Community advocate Alexander Glasgow suggests it’s time for a new build in Thurso too.

“Whereas Wick received entirely new schools, all Thurso schools remain at category C,” he said.

Mr Glasgow hopes that place-based funding could help secure investment in Thurso schools.

“This is an opportunity to return to a transformative restructuring of the entire estate to suit the education needs of future generations.”

Thurso parents ask when they will get a multi-million pound campus like neighbouring Wick.

Time to replace the 1950s building

Carlene Rosie has a son at Thurso High School and also believes it’s time to replace the 1950s building.

“Thurso High School has done a fantastic turn but how much longer can it stand?” said Ms Rosie.

“This is by no means a criticism of the high school or staff, but what are our local councillors going to do about this? Wick has a brand new high school, including library, gym and swimming pool. Surely Thurso pupils are entitled to the same or similar?

“This will take years of planning and my children will be long gone from the high school by that time. However, I feel it’s my duty as a parent and community member to stand up for Thurso kids.”

Highland Council may move pupils to modular classrooms

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said the full extent of remedial work required was unknown.

“Following a recent inspection at Thurso High School by Highland Council engineers, structural deterioration to the A block building has been reported. For health and safety reasons and with immediate effect the block has been closed for all future use.

“The Highland Council estates team are working closely with Thurso High School staff to find workable solutions to ensure any disruption to learning is kept to a minimum.

“The full extent of the remedial work is unknown at this time. However, the use of temporary modular classrooms may be necessary to accommodate classes whilst the A block building is not in use.”

