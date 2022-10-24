Hopes new partnership can improve Gaelic education in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hopes new partnership can improve Gaelic education in Aberdeen

By Garrett Stell
October 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 24, 2022, 9:38 am
The city's Gaelic provision is based at the Skene Street school and has struggled to attract Gaelic teachers.


Aberdeen City Council hopes an infusion of young talent can boost its Gaelic Medium Education (GME) unit at Gilcomstoun School.



But a new partnership with the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) has made a pathway for young teachers.

UHI offers a Gaelic Medium teaching qualification. University officials say that the partnership will expand the options available to postgraduate and undergraduate placements.

Gilcomstoun hopes that it will raise the school’s profile for future graduates who are applying for their probationary year.

Early stages of a promising partnership

A Perth-based PDGE student is set to begin a placement at Gilcomstoun this year. Professor Morag Redford, head of teacher education at UHI, said there is a lot to do at Gilcomstoun this year.

“The new connection with the school will expand the placement opportunities for students on both the PGDE and undergraduate primary teaching programmes.

“As a city school Gilcomstoun adds to the range of Gaelic medium placements we can offer our students.

“We are keen that this experience expands our students’ knowledge of the range of schools and local authorities available to them to begin their teaching careers.”

Aberdeen City Councillor Martin Greig, the education and family services convener, has long been vocal on how Aberdeen should structure Gaelic education.

Last year, he spoke out against imposing limited catchment areas for GME schools, saying it could subject families to a postcode lottery for Gaelic learning.

Liberal Democrat Martin Greig spoke highly of a new partnership between UHI and Aberdeen City schools. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Liberal Democrat Martin Greig spoke highly of a new partnership between UHI and Aberdeen City schools. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Now, he hopes this new partnership with UHI is the start of a better Gaelic offering across the city.

“There have been some notable difficulties in recruiting and retaining Gaelic language teachers in the city. The help from UHI in providing training and qualifications is already making a difference.

“This has been a good example of increasing educational opportunity through partnership. The university’s support is greatly appreciated.”

He said that the next step is to work with parent and civic groups to identify local challenges standing in the way of GME in Aberdeen.

