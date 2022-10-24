Hopes new partnership can improve Gaelic education in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council hopes an infusion of young talent can boost its Gaelic Medium Education (GME) unit at Gilcomstoun School.

The city’s Gaelic provision is based at the Skene Street school and has struggled to attract Gaelic teachers.

But a new partnership with the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) has made a pathway for young teachers.

UHI offers a Gaelic Medium teaching qualification. University officials say that the partnership will expand the options available to postgraduate and undergraduate placements.

Gilcomstoun hopes that it will raise the school’s profile for future graduates who are applying for their probationary year.

Early stages of a promising partnership

A Perth-based PDGE student is set to begin a placement at Gilcomstoun this year. Professor Morag Redford, head of teacher education at UHI, said there is a lot to do at Gilcomstoun this year.

“The new connection with the school will expand the placement opportunities for students on both the PGDE and undergraduate primary teaching programmes.

“As a city school Gilcomstoun adds to the range of Gaelic medium placements we can offer our students.

“We are keen that this experience expands our students’ knowledge of the range of schools and local authorities available to them to begin their teaching careers.”

Aberdeen City Councillor Martin Greig, the education and family services convener, has long been vocal on how Aberdeen should structure Gaelic education.

Last year, he spoke out against imposing limited catchment areas for GME schools, saying it could subject families to a postcode lottery for Gaelic learning.

Now, he hopes this new partnership with UHI is the start of a better Gaelic offering across the city.

“There have been some notable difficulties in recruiting and retaining Gaelic language teachers in the city. The help from UHI in providing training and qualifications is already making a difference.

“This has been a good example of increasing educational opportunity through partnership. The university’s support is greatly appreciated.”

He said that the next step is to work with parent and civic groups to identify local challenges standing in the way of GME in Aberdeen.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services

Students say school menu is their chance to make a difference

Double celebration for UHI as graduates scoop prestigious prizes