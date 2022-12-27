How are north and north-east dads balancing work and family?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

How are north and north-east dads balancing work and family?

By Garrett Stell
December 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 28, 2022, 1:08 pm
Local dad Ruari talked about how he was tries to balance work and family along with his wife Laura and three children. Image: Ruari Collinson
Local dad Ruari talked about how he was tries to balance work and family along with his wife Laura and three children. Image: Ruari Collinson

Striking a work-life balance is a challenge regardless of career, and trying to do so as a parent only creates new obstacles.

A recent survey by Fathers Network Scotland shows that many Scottish dads have actually been enjoying more time with family since the pandemic.

Roughly two-thirds (67%) of dads are spending 10 or more hours per week playing or supporting their children’s learning. For dads with children under 3, that increased to more than 80%.

But while more dads now try to prioritise family time, they feel they are struggling to strike the right work-life balance.

Long hours, extra hours, shift work and travel are among the problems which led 60% of all working dads to tell researchers that they struggled to balance work and family life. And the cost of living crisis has only added to the pressure to spend more time at work.

To try to regain that work-life balance, dads are making a case for more paternity leave and more flexible working hours.

We sat down with a local dad who shared with us the ways he and his family make time for work and life, without anyone having to shoulder the burden and without sacrificing family time or personal time.

Striking the balance

Ruari Collinson is a swimming development officer for Aberdeenshire Council. His wife, Laura, is a senior lead at a local nursery.

One of the perks of Ruari’s job is that it comes with flexi-time, and he is able to condense his hours between Monday and Thursday and so be available Friday for childcare.

Ruari and Laura Collinson make time for plenty of fun activities with the family. Image: Ruari Collinson

But not everyone gets that luxury, he said.

“It depends on what you do and what your hours are. Previously, I was shift-work, and it was a lot more difficult to balance find that family and work balance.

“With shift work, you’re set to work and so you have to work. And when you have late nights as well don’t help. You’re potentially coming home when they’re already in bed and then the next day it’s difficult to get up early with them.”

Not all fun and games

But even the flexibility that he has with his new position comes with challenges.

“You have that flexibility and it’s great, but you don’t want to be taking advantage of it. I don’t want to have to use it too often, and I think that’s what I struggle with more often.

“You feel guilty sometimes. It’s great to have it but you don’t want to use it, or get into a routine where you’re having to make up time.”

Ruari appreciates the flexibility his job offers him, but he doesn't want to take advantage of it. Image: Ruari Collinson

The nature of his job compared to Laura’s makes it more sensible for Ruari to be the one to use the flexibility available to him. But that can cut both ways he said.

Sometimes he feels like his work isn’t as important, since he’s more likely to drop work and respond to the family. But from Laura’s perspective, if Ruari’s always dropping work to be with the kids, it means she’s missing out.

“She doesn’t want to have to constantly rely on me or never be able to be there for the kids.”

It takes a village

Ruari and Laura have three children. They’re both able to make adjustments to work when needed to care for them. But as the old saying goes, it takes a village to raise just one child.

“Both of our parents are very supportive with childcare,” Ruari said. “It gives us some more flexibility which is huge for our family.”

With three kids in tow, every outing takes a lot of planning and equipment. Image: Ruari Collinson

He said that they’re often able to share the load during school holidays. Each set of grandparents might take the children for a day during the week; Ruari can work from home on occasion, in addition to his free Fridays; and then Laura may need to take a day of annual leave.

While the system works, Ruari said they’re looking into joining a kids club or some other form of out-of-school care.

“It’s great to have that support system, but you don’t want to overly rely on it just in case something falls through.”

Paternity leave and flexible hours can benefit the whole family

Striking a work-life balance with older children is difficult enough, but it can be even more important to find time with children at the very beginning.

Ruari said that he’d like to see more paternity leave available in Scotland. After three kids, he learned one thing for certain:

“Two weeks is not enough,” he said. “Obviously I’ve done it three times now, and every time I’ve got my two weeks I’ve taken an extra week of family leave.

“It’s not only for the mother and giving her support, it’s for the father to feel supported. And it’s especially important if you’ve got multiple kids.

“You need to find that balance between new arrival and your kids, helping them transition into the fact that things have changed quite drastically.”

Ruari was just one of 270 dads to respond to the Fathers Network survey. More than 60% of respondents said they struggled to balance work and life, and another 31% said that these pressures have impacted their relationships with their partners.

Employers have a role to play

Cathy Sexton, Director of Fathers Network Scotland, said that employers can step in and make a difference without waiting for government policy to change.

“Dads up and down the country are giving their all for their kids and for their employers and unless we take action, something will have to give.

“The evidence from our report suggests that, sadly, what will give is either their relationships or their mental health.

“This can’t be allowed to happen.

“We need to support all families right from the start and two weeks’ paid paternity leave is simply not enough. It is bad for parents, bad for children and bad for society.

“Although it is encouraging to see more employers adopting family-friendly flexible policies, the culture within workplaces still often assumes that mum is the primary caregiver.

“This is unfair to both mums and dads, and employers need to realise that to get the best from their workforce they need to support all parents and caregivers equally.”

