Careless driver’s Christmas crash after graveyard row with mother

By David Love
December 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

A Western Isles man who had an argument with his mother at his brother’s graveside on Christmas Day drove off and then crashed into a fence.

Jamie MacLean, 32, of Broadbay View, Back, Isle of Lewis, appeared by video link from Stornoway at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted driving carelessly by losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a fence.

MacLean also pleaded guilty to failing to provide two breath specimens at Stornoway Police Station.

‘minor careless driving’

Defence solicitor David Patterson said: “He was at his brother’s grave, had an argument with his mother, put his foot down to drive off and it was a minor careless driving.

“When police stopped him he panicked,” Mr Patterson added.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald deferred sentence for a background report due to MacLean’s record of previous convictions and released him on bail.

He will appear again for sentence at Stornoway Sheriff Court on January 17.

