Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say

An inspection report has rated Rosebank Primary in Nairn poor in most categories, despite glowing reviews for the nursery.

Inspectors from Education Scotland rated the school ‘weak’ in three of four categories: leadership of change; learning, teaching and assessment; and raising attainment and achievement.

The school earned a satisfactory rating in ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion. The report was published this morning.

In its report summary, Education Scotland said that Rosebank needs to raise its expectations for students and raise attainment in literacy and numeracy.

Staff need to raise expectations to match pupil promise

Inspectors said that, although school leadership created a core set of school values, they can ask more of pupils.

“The shared vision, values and aims for the school need to be more aspirational,” the report said. “Staff need to raise their expectations of what children can achieve.”

The inspectors echoed this later in the report. They found “important weaknesses” in literacy and numeracy attainment and again said that pupils show they can do better.

“Too few children are making progress in line with expected national standards. A majority of children are capable of making greater progress.”

The report added that children would benefit from being asked more challenging and engaging questions.

Rosebank Primary inspection recommendations

Education Scotland outlined its expectations and recommendations for the school in a letter sent to parents early this morning. Most focused on improving cooperation and consistency among staff members:

Develop teachers’ skills in the use of data to inform effective planning.

Improve children’s progress and attainment

Improve the quality and consistency of learning

Involve all children more fully in their learning and the wider life of the school.

Building on existing strengths, continue to develop approaches to planning in the nursery to support all children to make improved progress.

Despite the shortcomings, inspectors found that the school and staff created a positive, safe environment and do well to engage with parents and carers.

Nursery setting an example

The inspection report took a much more positive view of Rosebank’s nursery. The nursery received a “very good” rating in ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion and “good” in the other three categories.

In the inspection team’s report, they recommended that the school and council should build on the nursery’s success.

“Children across the nursery and school are polite, friendly and keen to learn,” the report said.

“Leadership at all levels is effective in the nursery. This results in positive experiences for children and their active engagement in their learning.”

Highland Council has been contacted for comment.

You can read Rosebank Primary’s full inspection report online, or learn more about the school by contacting Education Scotland at enquiries@educationscotland.gov.scot.

