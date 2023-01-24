Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say

By Garrett Stell
January 24, 2023, 11:45 am
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Rosebank Primary in Nairn was graded 'weak' in three out of four categories in an Education Scotland report.

An inspection report has rated Rosebank Primary in Nairn poor in most categories, despite glowing reviews for the nursery.

Inspectors from Education Scotland rated the school ‘weak’ in three of four categories: leadership of change; learning, teaching and assessment; and raising attainment and achievement.

The school earned a satisfactory rating in ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion. The report was published this morning.

In its report summary, Education Scotland said that Rosebank needs to raise its expectations for students and raise attainment in literacy and numeracy.

Staff need to raise expectations to match pupil promise

Inspectors said that, although school leadership created a core set of school values, they can ask more of pupils.

“The shared vision, values and aims for the school need to be more aspirational,” the report said. “Staff need to raise their expectations of what children can achieve.”

The inspectors echoed this later in the report. They found “important weaknesses” in literacy and numeracy attainment and again said that pupils show they can do better.

“Too few children are making progress in line with expected national standards. A majority of children are capable of making greater progress.”

The report added that children would benefit from being asked more challenging and engaging questions.

Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Rosebank Primary School and Nursery received a mixed report from Education Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Rosebank Primary inspection recommendations

Education Scotland outlined its expectations and recommendations for the school in a letter sent to parents early this morning. Most focused on improving cooperation and consistency among staff members:

  • Develop teachers’ skills in the use of data to inform effective planning.
  • Improve children’s progress and attainment
  • Improve the quality and consistency of learning
  • Involve all children more fully in their learning and the wider life of the school.
  • Building on existing strengths, continue to develop approaches to planning in the nursery to support all children to make improved progress.

Despite the shortcomings, inspectors found that the school and staff created a positive, safe environment and do well to engage with parents and carers.

Nursery setting an example

The inspection report took a much more positive view of Rosebank’s nursery. The nursery received a “very good” rating in ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion and “good” in the other three categories.

In the inspection team’s report, they recommended that the school and council should build on the nursery’s success.

“Children across the nursery and school are polite, friendly and keen to learn,” the report said.

“Leadership at all levels is effective in the nursery. This results in positive experiences for children and their active engagement in their learning.”

Highland Council has been contacted for comment.

You can read Rosebank Primary’s full inspection report online, or learn more about the school by contacting Education Scotland at enquiries@educationscotland.gov.scot.

