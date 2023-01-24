Councillors back plans to revive Aberdeen Music Centre for budding young musicians

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to establish a new Music Centre for budding young musicians across Aberdeen have taken a step forward.

Northfield Academy previously hosted a weekly Music Centre for school pupils in the city for a number of years.

But a review of the facility was carried out in 2017 to address funding pressures which led to reduced instructors and a fall in attendees.

Back in the 2016 there were 300 keen musicians attending the facility learning to play various instruments.

But by 2018 this number fell to just 147.

At an education committee meeting back in September, officers were asked to explore options to provide opportunities for the city’s young musicians with help from music service staff.

‘Demand’ for Music Centre

Committee members argued that there was a “rise in demand” for a Music Centre following the pandemic when lessons were carried out remotely.

And now councillors have given their support to the preferred option that would allow ensembles to run on a weekly basis throughout the year and give “bespoke” opportunities for more advanced learners.

It would give those starting out as beginners the chance to take part in ensembles while weekend courses would also be provided.

Music Centre to help aspiring musicians

The proposed Music Centre would allow youngsters to develop their performance skills, celebrate musical achievements and create progression pathways for learners.

It would also give young people the chance to work alongside their peers from other schools and gives older pupils the chance to inspire younger learners.

In times where ensembles are not running, music instructors would aim to find opportunities for advanced pupils within the area.

Work pupils currently do at school level will be complemented by the music service, and it is hoped that those who aspire to become professional musicians will benefit from the service.

Meanwhile it is hoped that the Music Centre could work alongside other programmes currently running in Aberdeen such as Sistema Scotland, the charity behind Big Noise Torry.

Aberdeen Music Centre was ‘envy’ of other local authorities

Following approval by councillors, a request for £20,000 will be referred to the council budget setting process to enable the extension of the Music Centre.

Officers will now work with stakeholders to develop a strategic vision for the provision of music across the city and report back on progress within the year.

Councillor Ken McLeod said the report on the Music Centre was “long overdue”.

He added: “It offers the opportunity to get the Music Centre back to where it was, and it’s a long road back to where it was say 15 years ago when it was the envy of every other local authority in Scotland.”

