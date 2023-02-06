Maverick minister proves you can live a ‘significant’ life in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Maverick minister proves you can live a ‘significant’ life in the Highlands

By Garrett Stell
February 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 7:32 pm
Prof David Worthington hopes that his latest book can shine a new light on what's achievable for residents of the Highlands and Islands.
Prof David Worthington hopes that his latest book can shine a new light on what's achievable for residents of the Highlands and Islands.

University of the Highlands & Islands (UHI) professor David Worthington’s new book uses personal letters and documents about a 17th-Century minister to dispel the misconception of the Highlands as a remote, inward-looking region.

‘Rev James Fraser, 1634-1709: A New Perspective on the Scottish Highlands before Culloden’ is Prof Worthington’s newest book, published in January by Edinburgh University Press.

Prof Worthington has spent more than a decade studying the life and writing of the man he has come to think of as the curious cleric. From his home in the parish of Kirkhill, Rev Fraser set out to travel Europe and brought what he learned back home to the Highlands.

And in his new book, Prof Worthington hopes to point out that what some might consider an oxymoron – a cosmopolitan world-traveller and respected scholar living in the Highlands – is no more out of place in Rev Fraser’s times than our own.

“Many people know a bit about Highlands history. We know about the terrible things that have gone wrong often. From Culloden on through the clearances to emigration, these are the big themes in Highlands history and rightly so.

“What he shows us is how possible it is to live a vital, significant scholarly life while living in the Highlands and Islands.”

Highlands history is about more than disaster

The bulk of Prof Worthington’s research involved a close study of Rev Fraser’s travel log. In 1657, still in his early twenties, Rev Fraser set out across the North Sea to start a three-year journey across Europe.

His maverick approach to the journey and the potential dangers he faced as an incognito Protestant travelling in Catholic Europe add a sense of adventure to his story. But, Prof Worthington found that Rev Fraser might not have seemed so unusual in his own time.

Professor David Worthington’s new book is available now via the Edinburgh University Press.

“There’s a perception that the Highlands before Culloden, before the clearances, before emigration, was quite inward looking.

“I’m not saying that everyone was like James Fraser. But he tells us of an element to Highland society which is very open and very European.

“There is a consideration of the Highlands as remote that has stuck with us. But I don’t think that is apparent in James Fraser’s work. I don’t think he thought he was remote at all. After all, he could get on a boat in Inverness and travel across the North Sea.”

The man vs the minister

Prof Worthington spoke of two major challenges that he faced in his research. The first was particular to his subject: How to balance the maverick world traveller with the parish minister who settled back home in Kirkhill, where he lived, worked and wrote for decades?

“This man from the Highlands spent three years travelling around Europe. He behaved in quite an unusual way but he left this very rich account of several hundred thousand words about that.

“And I don’t think anybody had really squared that up with this other role that he’s well-known for, which is being a minister.

“What I wanted to do was piece together the individual. Mix together that very cosmopolitan, outward-looking international perspective with the micro-history of him as a parish minister.”

A researcher’s work is never done

The second challenge is how to present a critical portrait of a person and a time in a way that engages modern readers.

“What I’m trying to do is convey a sense of what the period was like before. I’m not the first to do that by any means. But I thought the biography might just click with people and give them a sense of what a life could be like before Culloden.”

Prof David Worthington, Head of the UHI Centre for History.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that 10 years spent in close examination of someone who lived more than 300 years ago is long enough.

But Prof Worthington said that his book has left him with even more questions, and it may not be long before he returns to give Rev Fraser another visit.

He would love to see Rev Fraser’s travel account published in its own right, to give readers a first-hand look at what the world looked like through his eyes.

“I did this very gradually over a decade, so I am in a strange phase right now,” he said when asked about his next steps.

“But I don’t think I’m finished with James Fraser, and the book really asks a lot of questions.”

A vital life lived in the Highlands

If there’s any lesson he hopes readers will take away from his latest work, it’s that no doors are closed to you just because you live in the Highlands and Islands.

“Fraser did leave to travel. He did study away. But his permanent, major place of work and residence was in the Highlands.

“That to me is very striking and I can’t help but also think about what we’re doing at UHI.

“It’s very important that we retain populations in the Highlands, that we encourage the population in the Highlands and don’t fall into depopulation again.

“He shows us good and bad lessons, but he does indicate how it’s possible to cultivate a very vibrant and vital scholarly life while living in the Highlands.”

