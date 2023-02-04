Pounds for Primaries is back – with £15,000 to share between north east schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pounds for Primaries is back – with £15,000 to share between north east schools

By Nicola Sinclair
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Registration is now open for Pounds for Primaries 2023
Registration is now open for Pounds for Primaries 2023

Start snipping now – the schools that collect the most tokens from the Evening Express can win thousands.

There’s £15,000 in the Pounds for Primaries prize fund, thanks to your amazing performances at our annual Christmas Concert.

Registration is now open for Pounds for Primaries 2023.

Schools and parent councils can sign up now and start collecting tokens from the Evening Express from Saturday 4 February to Saturday 4 March.

In our last giveaway, three Aberdeen schools won thousands, and many more won smaller amounts.

How Pounds for Primaries can help your school

There are hundreds of schools in our circulation area. We know – and we’re sure you do too – these schools face a real struggle to secure funding to support their amazing work.

That’s where Pounds for Primaries 2023 can help.

We’ve already supported some fantastic projects at schools like yours.

In 2021, Kingswells Primary School, Quarryhill Primary School and Charleston School were the big winners.

But schools across the north east also won a share of the prize fund, giving them a little extra Christmas treat.

Pupils from Kingswells Primary School with their cheque for £2,500.

Kingswells in Aberdeen topped the largest tiered school category, winning a £2,500 cash prize.

The win came as a surprise to head teacher Moira MacIver, who didn’t expect the school to collect as many tokens as it did. She said she was “completely overwhelmed” by the support of the whole school community.

Kingswells planned to spend the money on outdoor learning resources for pupils.

Over at Quarryhill in Aberdeen, the primary school didn’t have any plans on how to spend their £1,500 – because they were so surprised to win!

And topping the third tier category with a £1,000 prize was Charleston School in Aberdeen. Head teacher Anna Cartlidge said they’d use the money to transform the pupils’ playground.

Winning the big prizes

Evening Express editor Craig Walker says Pounds for Primaries has made a huge difference to north-east schools since its launch in 2021.

Here he is presenting the top prize to Kingswells Primary:

The prize fund is made up of ticket sales from our fantastic annual Evening Express Christmas Concert.

Pounds for Primaries is open to all primary schools and their attached nurseries in the Evening Express circulation area.

Every school which collects 250 or more will get at least £100.

And the three schools that collect the most in their category – based on the size of their school roll – will win the big prizes.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Bounty Competitions, run by Leanne and Calvin Davidson.

Leanne said: “We are really excited to be sponsoring Pounds for Primaries. This is a really great thing that The Evening Express is doing and we hope that what we’ve sponsored is going to be able to make a difference.”

In just three years in business, Bounty Competitions has donated more than £250,000 to local charities, Calvin said.

“We still are quite young and continue to thrive and give back as much as we can.”

Whatever your school wants to spend the money on, this is your opportunity to work together to win some funds.

Registration for schools and parent councils opens today and you can start collecting tokens from Saturday 4 February until Saturday 5 March.

To register, visit www.pressandjournal.co.uk/poundsforprimaries

