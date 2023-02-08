Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women forward Francesca Ogilvie believes the Dons can pick up all three points against SWPL 1 relegation rivals Dundee United.

The Dons host United, who sit one place below them in 10th, at Balmoor Stadium tonight – with their usual home pitch at Balmoral Stadium unavailable.

Both sides are level on 14 points and just one clear of Hamilton Accies, who sit 11th in the relegation play-off spot, so it’s a big game at the foot of the table.

Aberdeen go into the clash off the back of two defeats to full-time professional sides Rangers and Celtic, and Ogilvie knows her side must take their chances to put points on the board again.

The last time Aberdeen and United met in the top-flight, which was in November at Tannadice, the Dons won 2-1 courtesy of a last-minute winner from Bayley Hutchison.

Ogilvie said: “We’ve just played two games on the bounce and not got any points from them, so we’re looking to get the three points against Dundee United.

“It’s a home game for us, albeit at Peterhead and not at Cove, so we have the belief that we can go out there and win.

“The last time we played them there was only one goal in it, so we know we’ve got to work harder than we did then.

“We’ll have to take our chances when we get them and close them down – we don’t want to gift them as many chances as we did down at Tannadice.”

Turning busy schedule into a positive

This week marks the end of a busy run of fixtures for Aberdeen, with the Dundee United clash being their fourth game in the space of 10 days – with the other three all trips to Glasgow.

Following the upcoming fifth round Scottish Cup tie against Glasgow City on Sunday, Aberdeen will have a break from games for a fortnight.

Ogilvie added: “By this weekend we’ll have had five games in two weeks, and that’s draining for any player.

“But we have to look at the chance to keep playing as a positive, rather than a negative.

“You’re better to keep playing games for momentum, and it gives us a chance to work on things in matches and not just training.

“After Glasgow City in the cup, we don’t have a game for two weeks and I’d rather be playing through that time so, although it’s been busy, I’m looking at it as a positive.”