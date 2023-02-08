Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie

By Sophie Goodwin
February 8, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen Women forward Francesca Ogilvie believes the Dons can pick up all three points against SWPL 1 relegation rivals Dundee United.

The Dons host United, who sit one place below them in 10th, at Balmoor Stadium tonight – with their usual home pitch at Balmoral Stadium unavailable.

Both sides are level on 14 points and just one clear of Hamilton Accies, who sit 11th in the relegation play-off spot, so it’s a big game at the foot of the table.

Aberdeen go into the clash off the back of two defeats to full-time professional sides Rangers and Celtic, and Ogilvie knows her side must take their chances to put points on the board again.

The last time Aberdeen and United met in the top-flight, which was in November at Tannadice, the Dons won 2-1 courtesy of a last-minute winner from Bayley Hutchison.

Ogilvie said: “We’ve just played two games on the bounce and not got any points from them, so we’re looking to get the three points against Dundee United.

Bayley Hutchison pictured scoring against Dundee United. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It’s a home game for us, albeit at Peterhead and not at Cove, so we have the belief that we can go out there and win.

“The last time we played them there was only one goal in it, so we know we’ve got to work harder than we did then.

“We’ll have to take our chances when we get them and close them down – we don’t want to gift them as many chances as we did down at Tannadice.”

Turning busy schedule into a positive

This week marks the end of a busy run of fixtures for Aberdeen, with the Dundee United clash being their fourth game in the space of 10 days – with the other three all trips to Glasgow.

Following the upcoming fifth round Scottish Cup tie against Glasgow City on Sunday, Aberdeen will have a break from games for a fortnight.

Ogilvie added: “By this weekend we’ll have had five games in two weeks, and that’s draining for any player.

“But we have to look at the chance to keep playing as a positive, rather than a negative.

“You’re better to keep playing games for momentum, and it gives us a chance to work on things in matches and not just training.

“After Glasgow City in the cup, we don’t have a game for two weeks and I’d rather be playing through that time so, although it’s been busy, I’m looking at it as a positive.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
