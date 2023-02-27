‘Well worth the wait’: Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Well worth the wait’: Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school

By Garrett Stell
February 27, 2023, 12:04 pm Updated: February 27, 2023, 2:21 pm
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11). Image: Sandy McCook: DC Thomson

A grand opening seven months in the making took place on Monday morning at Ness Castle Primary School.

After more than half the school year at Holm Primary School – in classrooms that, while borrowed, were still made to feel like home – Ness Castle is finally moving into its permanent home.

The school’s youngest and oldest pupils – Alfie Finlay, 3, and Shon Ahmed, 11 – helped head teacher Craig Connon perform the ceremonial ribbon cutting to a chorus of cheers.

Pupils were piped into their new school, and ushered through a crowd of parents who captured the scenes on camera.

Pupil Lloyd Robertson and his father Stuart were first on the scene for the Ness Castle Primary School grand opening
Pupil Lloyd Robertson and his father Stuart were first on the scene for the Ness Castle Primary School grand opening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council said that, in order to give students time to settle and in fairness to parents who have busy mornings, parents weren’t invited indoors on Monday.

They will have a chance to take a full tour on Thursday afternoon.

And by then, they’ll have their own personal tour guides who are sure to have already picked out a favourite spot on campus.

Grand occasion for Ness Castle Primary opening

Staff were out early on Monday, braving the mist to hang banners and flags in bright Ness Castle blue-and-yellow.

Once pupils and parents had assembled, Mr Connon thanked the builders and architects, Highland Council staff for helping with the move and the team at Holm Primary School “for putting up with us for so much longer than we initially thought.”

Head Teacher Craig Connon was excited to welcome pupils and parents to the new Ness Castle School and gave thanks to his staff for their hard work ahead of the opening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He also had special words of thanks for his team and staff for putting in extra hours over the past week to get the school ready.

“I saw firsthand the way they’ve worked together to transform the learning space we have here. It’s absolutely phenomenal.”

And finally, he turned to the most excited group in the audience.

“But I’ve missed one group of people out: It’s you! The first-ever children of Ness Castle Primary School. From the nursery all the way up to Primary 6 (no Primary 7’s on the roll just yet) you are the reason this building exists.”

Fitting home for ‘our very own Northern Lights’

Monday’s grand opening took away some of the sting caused by consistent delays in construction at Ness Castle Primary School. The council originally planned to open the school last August, but multiple setbacks meant that students began the year on Holm’s campus.

The council only took control of the building and site at the start of February.

Ness Castle Primary School opened its doors on Monday for the first time. Local piper Vincent Peteranna welcomed the pupils to school. Image: Sandy McCook/DC ThomsonSandy McCook/DC Thomson

Still, the school pulled together and Mr Connon recognised the parents for their patience and persistence.

“Thank you for sticking with us and forming the very first contingent of Ness Castle Primary School.

“Already we’ve got a wonderful community built up in the last six months, before this building even opened up.”

And he even took some inspiration from the spectacular natural light show that visited the north overnight. He saw it as a sign of great things to come for Ness Castle’s pupils.

“I’ve got to mention the beautiful Aurora Borealis that was in the sky last night. It was a most beautiful sign for our very own Northern Lights who are standing right here”

