‘Well worth the wait’: Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school

A grand opening seven months in the making took place on Monday morning at Ness Castle Primary School.

After more than half the school year at Holm Primary School – in classrooms that, while borrowed, were still made to feel like home – Ness Castle is finally moving into its permanent home.

The school’s youngest and oldest pupils – Alfie Finlay, 3, and Shon Ahmed, 11 – helped head teacher Craig Connon perform the ceremonial ribbon cutting to a chorus of cheers.

Pupils were piped into their new school, and ushered through a crowd of parents who captured the scenes on camera.

Highland Council said that, in order to give students time to settle and in fairness to parents who have busy mornings, parents weren’t invited indoors on Monday.

They will have a chance to take a full tour on Thursday afternoon.

And by then, they’ll have their own personal tour guides who are sure to have already picked out a favourite spot on campus.

Grand occasion for Ness Castle Primary opening

Staff were out early on Monday, braving the mist to hang banners and flags in bright Ness Castle blue-and-yellow.

Once pupils and parents had assembled, Mr Connon thanked the builders and architects, Highland Council staff for helping with the move and the team at Holm Primary School “for putting up with us for so much longer than we initially thought.”

He also had special words of thanks for his team and staff for putting in extra hours over the past week to get the school ready.

“I saw firsthand the way they’ve worked together to transform the learning space we have here. It’s absolutely phenomenal.”

And finally, he turned to the most excited group in the audience.

“But I’ve missed one group of people out: It’s you! The first-ever children of Ness Castle Primary School. From the nursery all the way up to Primary 6 (no Primary 7’s on the roll just yet) you are the reason this building exists.”

Fitting home for ‘our very own Northern Lights’

Monday’s grand opening took away some of the sting caused by consistent delays in construction at Ness Castle Primary School. The council originally planned to open the school last August, but multiple setbacks meant that students began the year on Holm’s campus.

The council only took control of the building and site at the start of February.

Still, the school pulled together and Mr Connon recognised the parents for their patience and persistence.

“Thank you for sticking with us and forming the very first contingent of Ness Castle Primary School.

“Already we’ve got a wonderful community built up in the last six months, before this building even opened up.”

And he even took some inspiration from the spectacular natural light show that visited the north overnight. He saw it as a sign of great things to come for Ness Castle’s pupils.

“I’ve got to mention the beautiful Aurora Borealis that was in the sky last night. It was a most beautiful sign for our very own Northern Lights who are standing right here”

