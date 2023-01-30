Council to take control of new Inverness school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Council to take control of new Inverness school

By Garrett Stell
January 30, 2023, 5:00 pm
Ness Castle Primary opening date is finally set
Ness Castle Primary is looking more likely than ever to open its doors to pupils within in the next month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ness Castle Primary pupils will finally be settling into their permanent home by the end of February.

February 27, the new scheduled opening of the school in the heart of the Ness Castle development in Inverness, comes seven months after the school’s initial opening date.

But despite the fact that Ness Castle had to start their year in borrowed classrooms on another campus, the pupils and staff haven’t lost any time building a team spirit.

The partnership between Ness Castle and Holm Primary, where they have shared space, has proven a fruitful and positive experience for both school communities.

During a recent visit to the school, head teacher Craig Connon said that he’s looking forward to moving his pupils into the new campus. And even with all of those new possibilities, he is still looking to continue the strong friendships forged at their shared home at Holm.

Council finally in control

Ness Castle Primary School was initially scheduled to open in August 2022.

Highland Council was scheduled to take control of the building on Friday. A council spokeswoman said that teams will begin installing furniture and making classroom arrangements this week.

Ness Castle students outside the entrance to their portion of Holm Primary’s campus. Soon, they’ll be able to greet guests at their own door. Image: Garrett Stell/DC Thomson

It will still take time for staff and school leadership to settle in, and the council said there are plans to introduce the public to the new facility.

But education officials have confirmed that there is no reason to expect further delays. That means students could be in place and classes ready to begin in a month’s time.

Although even if everything on site continues according to the new schedule, it may not be up to Highland Council whether pupils and staff begin March in their new home.

Ness Castle Primary opening just around the corner
After repeated delays, Highland Council looks set to open Ness Castle Primary School and nursery to pupils. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A new round of teacher strikes is expected to kick off at the end of February. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the country’s largest teachers’ union, plans to call all of its members out on strike for two days on February 28 and March 1.

Time for a fresh start with Ness Castle Primary’s opening

At the start of the school year, Mr Connon spoke about how it’s both exciting and a little daunting to start a school from scratch. The biggest challenge is to build a community, which can be more difficult when the students don’t have their own campus to call home.

But staff at Ness Castle said that they enjoyed their time sharing space at Holm Primary. Holm offered a dedicated wing of the campus for Ness Castle, and a fleet of mobile units gave Ness Castle teachers a chance to build their classrooms – and school families – from scratch.

More on Ness Castle

We’ve been following progress at Ness Castle Primary in Inverness throughout the design phase.

From everything you need to know about the construction and planning of the £14.8 million 12-classroom primary school, to the pupils’ choices of colours and school name and the ways that Ness Castle has been building community, catch up on the history of Ness Castle in our archives.

Ness Castle: Everything you need to know about Inverness’s newest school

It’s official! Pupils pick a name for new Inverness primary school

Ness Castle pupils cook up community spirit at temporary home from home

Tags

Conversation

