Inverness Castle time capsule – what would your school put inside?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Inverness Castle time capsule – what would your school put inside?

By Nicola Sinclair
February 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
The time capsule will be suspended in the well at Inverness Castle.
The time capsule will be suspended in the well at Inverness Castle.

High Life Highland is inviting primary schools to nominate five items to put in a time capsule for the next 50 years.

The capsule will spend the next half-century suspended in the well at Inverness Castle. Once opened, in 2073, it’ll provide a fascinating glimpse into what Highland life was like in 2023.

Pupils have been asked to pick the five items that best reflect what’s special about the place they live.

The charity wants pupils and teachers to think about their own little piece of the Highlands. What’s unique about it, and what would you like to show people in the future?

Artist’s impression of the refurbished interior of Inverness Castle. Image: High Life Highland

Bancon Construction is sponsoring the time capsule, which is part of the £30 million transformation of Inverness Castle.

Highland Council hopes to turn the castle into a world class visitor centre, which is due to open in 2025.

The project is part of the £315 million City Region Deal, funded by the UK and Scottish governments.

Share your vision for Highland time capsule

Schools have until the end of March to enter the competition.

High Life Highland will invite the winning school to attend the time capsule suspension at Inverness Castle in April.

Chairman Mark Tate called on local schools to get their thinking caps on.

“Involving the voices and thoughts of the younger generation around the Highlands in this time capsule project is really important in developing the visitor experience within Inverness Castle,” he said.

“We would encourage all primary schools to take part in this project to let us know what young people think is uniquely special about their area in the Highlands.”

Councillor Ian Brown, Inverness City leader, added:

“The time capsule gives pupils the opportunity to be creative and think about life in the Highlands in present day which could be sealed and reopened in over 50 years from now.”

For more information, email info@spiritofthehighlands.com or find the competition on Google Classroom.

More from the Schools & Family team

Robert Gordon’s College could make teachers redundant in savings blitz

Nairn Academy career fair makes triumphant return

Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Schools

A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 20
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
The impressive architecture of Robert Gordon’s College which for 250 years was a boys-only school until girls were welcomed into the classrooms in 1989
Robert Gordon's College could make teachers redundant in savings blitz
2
Storn Otto brings travel disruption and school closures for many across the north and north-east. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday February 17
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland Council has been reported to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) over its 'continuing lack of urgency' to fix its crumbling roads. Picture shows; A potholed road at Harpsdale, Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by Caithness Roads Recovery Date; Unknown
Roads and schools hang in the balance as Highland Council sets out full risk…
Uniforms will be recycled in Argyll and Bute. Image: Shutterstock.
'Saving the purse, and planet': Argyll and Bute Council launches school uniform recycling scheme
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Students, staff and parents from Nairn Academy gathered for the return of the annual Careers and Learner Pathways event at the school. Picture shows; Students, staff and parents from Nairn Academy. Nairn. Garrett Stell/DCT Media Date; 15/02/2023
Nairn Academy career fair makes triumphant return
Aberdeenshire Council will work to ensure pupils can reach literacy and numeracy targets. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council agrees it's 'time to put our foot down' on education attainment
Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Moray Council spends £260k on temporary classrooms that will not be used
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 22nd August '19 Highland councillor John Finlayson of Skye.
Highland Council agrees overhaul to learning support funding

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented