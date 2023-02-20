Inverness Castle time capsule – what would your school put inside?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

High Life Highland is inviting primary schools to nominate five items to put in a time capsule for the next 50 years.

The capsule will spend the next half-century suspended in the well at Inverness Castle. Once opened, in 2073, it’ll provide a fascinating glimpse into what Highland life was like in 2023.

Pupils have been asked to pick the five items that best reflect what’s special about the place they live.

The charity wants pupils and teachers to think about their own little piece of the Highlands. What’s unique about it, and what would you like to show people in the future?

Bancon Construction is sponsoring the time capsule, which is part of the £30 million transformation of Inverness Castle.

Highland Council hopes to turn the castle into a world class visitor centre, which is due to open in 2025.

The project is part of the £315 million City Region Deal, funded by the UK and Scottish governments.

Share your vision for Highland time capsule

Schools have until the end of March to enter the competition.

High Life Highland will invite the winning school to attend the time capsule suspension at Inverness Castle in April.

Chairman Mark Tate called on local schools to get their thinking caps on.

“Involving the voices and thoughts of the younger generation around the Highlands in this time capsule project is really important in developing the visitor experience within Inverness Castle,” he said.

“We would encourage all primary schools to take part in this project to let us know what young people think is uniquely special about their area in the Highlands.”

Councillor Ian Brown, Inverness City leader, added:

“The time capsule gives pupils the opportunity to be creative and think about life in the Highlands in present day which could be sealed and reopened in over 50 years from now.”

For more information, email info@spiritofthehighlands.com or find the competition on Google Classroom.

