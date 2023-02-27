‘Exasperating’: Dame Evelyn Glennie steps in to save under-threat city music project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dame Evelyn Glennie has intervened as concerns grow for a flagship music tuition project for disadvantaged children in Aberdeen.

The world-leading solo percussionist, a north-east native and former Ellon Academy pupil, added her voice to calls for city councillors to save Big Noise Torry.

Concerns were raised about the future of Big Noise Torry after Dundee City Council set out proposals to axe funding for its sister programme in Tayside.

Big Noise Torry is one of Sistema Scotland’s four schemes in the country, which gives youngsters living in underprivileged areas the chance to learn an instrument.

It provides free music tuition, as well as an orchestra programme, to more than 750 pupils and pre-school children in Torry’s Walker Road and Tullos Primaries.

City Council coffers under pressure

While the project has proved to be hugely successful, the charity fears it could face a major funding shortfall amid pressures on local authority finances.

Aberdeen City Council is due to decide on next year’s budget on Wednesday.

And Sistema Scotland has yet to receive confirmation the administration will honour their partnership agreement to pay 75% of the annual programme costs.

Dame Evelyn has urged city councillors to continue funding the programme.

She became an ambassador for Sistema Scotland in 2021, and said the “expertise, hard work, and dedication” of the team “has literally changed lives”.

She stressed the importance of music to children and young people’s development and told how it can build “bridges” between the social and academic gap faced by youngsters in disadvantaged areas, when compared to their more affluent peers.

Dame Evelyn: ‘We shouldn’t have to plead like this’

The musician said it also builds social cohesion and gives young people “a purpose”, which can ultimately prevent them getting into trouble.

“I find it exasperating that we are still having to talk about the benefits of music participation and plead for funding for transformational programmes like this,” said Dame Evelyn.

“The mental and physical benefits of music participation are clear. Music engages with how we think, feel and move, and improves the same skills and brain activity that are needed for language and reading – therefore helping to boost academic achievement.

“Music also gives young people a purpose, creates social cohesion, and bridges the social and academic gap between more affluent and less affluent families.

“Any cut to Big Noise Torry’s funding will thwart the chance for our youngsters to explore their own creative journey.”

Support needed now more than ever

Sistema Scotland chief executive Nicola Killean urged Aberdeen City Council to continue its support for the programme, which is now needed more than ever.

She said: “For nearly eight years, we have provided respectful and empowering support to children and their families in Torry. Improving their confidence and mental health and wellbeing, and helping young people reach their full potential.

“The shock recommendation by Dundee City Council officials to scrap funding for the project is devastating for the community there. It threatens the life chances of a generation of children.

“We have had an exemplary relationship and partnership with Aberdeen City Council since the beginning of Big Noise Torry. During a cost-of-living crisis, our transformational work is more important than ever.

“We urge Aberdeen councillors to urgently demonstrate their commitment to the Torry community. And ensure that together we can continue to support the children who need us the most.”

